New luxury semidetached homes in Mount Merrion for €1.75m

Wilson Road is a boutique development of four ultra-modern semi-detached houses on a quiet, leafy road in Mount Merrion, just around the corner from the popular leisure amenity of Deer Park.

The site was bought with full planning permission by the family-owned Oakwood Group in 2023, and the four houses, each measuring about 201sq m (2,163sq ft), were designed by Gilna Architecture. They are on the market with an asking price for each house of €1.75 million, selling through DNG New Homes.

The houses are thoughtfully designed to adapt to a family’s changing needs, with versatile layouts, clever storage spaces and light-filled interiors. A wood/matt black theme runs throughout the houses, creating an attractive contrast and design consistency.

The houses are also built with a low-energy footprint, giving them an A2 Ber. They are heated by an air-to-water heat pump system, with thermostatically controlled heating zones, and it also has demand control ventilation to keep the air inside healthy and clean. Ground-floor rooms also have underfloor heating, and the first and second floors have high-efficiency radiators. Energy-efficient lighting is tastefully installed throughout to allow for subtle mood changes.

The custom kitchen is designed by Michael Cox, and has hand-painted cabinetry in a blend of handleless and black smoked handles, a kitchen island, Calacatta gold quartz worktops and splashbacks, a Belfast sink and fully integrated appliances.

Livingroom

Open-plan kitchen/diningroom

Second floor living space with south-facing balcony

The bathrooms – one guest toilet, one en suite, a main bathroom and a second-floor shower room – have Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, matt-black fixtures, porcelain tiling with attractive built-in wall niches and high-performance showers with slimline doors and screens.

The four bedrooms have fitted wardrobes by Michael Cox, with oak-finished carcass and sleek, painted handleless doors, and a smart mix of hanging space, shelving and drawers.

The showhouse was staged by Vanya McCarthy, who chose some tasteful pieces of furniture to complement the fixtures and fittings, including a lovely marble-topped dresser and a mid-century-style curved side cabinet.

Outside each house is cobblelocked parking for two cars, and there is secure side access to the low-maintenance back gardens, which have high fencing for privacy, granite patio with bullnosed edges and Astroturf lawn.

Light pours into the hallway and landing via a large Velux window at the top of the house, which is opened electronically, and closes automatically at the first few drops of rain. Clever understairs storage means everything can be neatly put away before the visitors arrive. There’s a utility room with countertop, sink and cupboards, plumbed for washing machine and dryer.

Main bedroom suite

En suite

Main bathroom

The kitchen/diningroom and livingroom are separated by sleek pocket sliding doors with glass panels, and they have a soft-closing feature to prevent kids from slamming them shut. The downstairs ceilings are 2.7m high, adding a sense of space, and the attention to detail is apparent in the way the flooring in the different areas runs seamlessly together.

There are three large double bedrooms on the first floor, plus a family bathroom, with the main bedroom suite to the front. This has its own en suite, plus a spacious walk-in wardrobe with its own window, and ample hanging, shelf and drawer space.

The builders had considered leaving the second floor as an open, flexible space, but decided instead to create a fourth bedroom, a shower room and a spacious lounge with its own south-facing terrace overlooking Wilson Road. At one end of the lounge is a desk set-up, making this an ideal spot for a combined home office and relaxation area.

At the back of the houses are mature trees, but in winter, when the leaves have fallen, you can get views out over Dublin Bay from the second-floor bedroom windows. Wilson Road is close to local shops in the vibrant community of Mount Merrion, and within easy reach of shopping and amenities in Stillorgan, Blackrock and Dundrum.

The N11 is nearby, with bus routes in to Dublin city centre, and nearby schools include Mount Anville, Oatlands, Blackrock College, Willow Park, St Andrew’s, Coláiste Eoin and Coláiste Íosagáin.