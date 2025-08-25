Charming redbrick home nestled in Georgian oasis in Dublin city for €900,000

Address : 10 Albert Place East, Grand Canal Street, Dublin 2 Price : €900,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Grand Canal Street, 10 Albert Place East is a charming redbrick house in the heart of Dublin 2. Reminiscent of the clay-brick Victorian terraces found in London, this U-shaped street is neat as a pin with cute, railed gardens and colourful front doors.

Number 10 has come on to the market through agent Owen Reilly with an asking price of €900,000. With a floor space of 115sq m (1,238sq ft), it has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an abundance of character. Purchased by the current owner in 2018, the property has been insulated and redecorated in recent years. The contemporary interior is bright and functional with neutral palettes throughout providing a clean and simple backdrop.

The ground-floor accommodation is a blend of classic charm and modern convenience. The entrance hall has the original timber flooring with a cloakroom area to the left and the livingroom to the right. Here there is an open fire with a timber surround and tiled inset, with a sash window allowing the light to flood into the front of the room and a cosier seating area at the back.

Light plays a big part in the house with two large skylights in the kitchen, which is well-equipped, with solid worktops, tiled surrounds, an integrated pantry, a Beko dishwasher and a sink. Original timber flooring runs throughout the ground floor, which also has a utility room and guest bathroom beyond the kitchen.

A door leads out to the back garden, which has been planted by the owner to follow the seasons, ensuring colour throughout the year. Plants such as agapanthus, jasmine and clematis attract the birds and butterflies to the city garden at the back, while the front garden is scent-filled thanks to the wisteria, lavender and hydrangea.

Front of livingroom

Living area

Dining area

Kitchen

Upstairs in the house, there are three double bedrooms. The main bedroom is en suite, and there is a separate family bathroom for the other rooms.

The walls throughout the house are painted in Farrow and Ball’s Wimborne White, creating a gallery-like feel, allowing the artwork and furnishings to pop.

The location of 10 Albert Place East is sure to be one of its biggest selling points. It’s a great spot to stroll around to appreciate Dublin’s Georgian architecture, while Merrion Square and St Stephen’s Green are a 10-minute walk away. For refreshments, 3FE, the renowned coffee roastery, is just at the end of the road, and other popular spots such as Paulie’s Pizza, Junior’s Deli and Osteria Lucio are all within a short walk.

Bedroom

Bathroom

Rear garden

The owner says the convenience of the location is what she’ll miss most about living here, adding that she rarely uses her car. The sense of community on Albert Place East is also something that has been important to her. Despite being in the heart of the city, the area feels like a small neighbourhood where people look out for each other.