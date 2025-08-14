Waterside and country piles around Ireland to dream about. Here are some of the finest homes on the market

Inish Reach, Tievegarriff, Moyard, Co Galway
Agent: Matt O’Sullivan
Asking price: €725,000
This charming three-bedroom home extends to 162sq m (1,743sq ft) and offers views of the sea and Tully Mountain. For swimmers, the C3-rated house is just a short walk from Ross Beach. The bright, modern home is cocooned in a bucolic setting with fresh, modern interiors. It is about a 15-minute drive from both Clifden and Letterfrack.
Clonhugh Lodge, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath
Agent: Savills & Goffs
Asking price: €8 million
This 45-hectare Co Westmeath estate comprises a period-style mansion with six bedroom suites, extending to 1,115sq m (12,000sq ft), a cinema, a swimming pool and staff accommodation. With extensive manicured grounds hived off from the world by mature woodlands, the property enjoys beautiful views over Lough Olwen. The indoor pool and spa offer its residents the five-star hotel experience all year round.
Lobster Cottage, Raheen, Union Hall, West Cork
Agent: Charles McCarthy
Asking price: €695,000
Offering gorgeous views of the harbour with Rineen woods in the distance, this three-bedroom detached home, extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft), is just a short walk from Reen pier and the sea wall, where there’s a coffee dock and mobile sauna. Castletownshend is about a 15-minute drive, while Cork airport is about an hour and 20 minutes’ drive away.
Bridlewood, Forenaughts Little, Naas, Co Kildare
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes
Asking price: €4.95 million
This six-bedroom wisteria-clad home, extending to 245sq m (2,636sq ft), is just nine kilometres from Naas, and occupies almost 14 acres of landscaped grounds. Built about 25 years ago with a neo-Georgian facade, the home offers the elegance of an older period home while also providing contemporary comforts and a B energy rating. The estate includes a two-storey office pavilion and a two-bedroom coach house, while the grounds feature formal gardens, woodlands and a river.
