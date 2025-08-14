Waterside and country piles around Ireland to dream about. Here are some of the finest homes on the market

Inish Reach, Tievegarriff, Moyard, Co Galway

Agent: Matt O’Sullivan

Asking price: €725,000

This charming three-bedroom home extends to 162sq m (1,743sq ft) and offers views of the sea and Tully Mountain. For swimmers, the C3-rated house is just a short walk from Ross Beach. The bright, modern home is cocooned in a bucolic setting with fresh, modern interiors. It is about a 15-minute drive from both Clifden and Letterfrack.

Inish Reach, Tievegarriff, Moyard, Co Galway

Inish Reach: Dining area

Inish Reach: Kitchen

Inish Reach: Sitting area

Clonhugh Lodge, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath

Agent: Savills & Goffs

Asking price: €8 million

This 45-hectare Co Westmeath estate comprises a period-style mansion with six bedroom suites, extending to 1,115sq m (12,000sq ft), a cinema, a swimming pool and staff accommodation. With extensive manicured grounds hived off from the world by mature woodlands, the property enjoys beautiful views over Lough Olwen. The indoor pool and spa offer its residents the five-star hotel experience all year round.

Aerial view of Clonhugh Lodge, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath

Clonhugh Lodge: Exterior

Clonhugh Lodge: Entrance hall

Clonhugh Lodge: Principal suite bedroom

Clonhugh Lodge: Pool area

Lobster Cottage, Raheen, Union Hall, West Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Asking price: €695,000

Offering gorgeous views of the harbour with Rineen woods in the distance, this three-bedroom detached home, extending to 167sq m (1,797sq ft), is just a short walk from Reen pier and the sea wall, where there’s a coffee dock and mobile sauna. Castletownshend is about a 15-minute drive, while Cork airport is about an hour and 20 minutes’ drive away.

Aerial view of harbour

Lobster Cottage, Raheen, Union Hall, West Cork

Bridlewood, Forenaughts Little, Naas, Co Kildare

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

Asking price: €4.95 million

This six-bedroom wisteria-clad home, extending to 245sq m (2,636sq ft), is just nine kilometres from Naas, and occupies almost 14 acres of landscaped grounds. Built about 25 years ago with a neo-Georgian facade, the home offers the elegance of an older period home while also providing contemporary comforts and a B energy rating. The estate includes a two-storey office pavilion and a two-bedroom coach house, while the grounds feature formal gardens, woodlands and a river.

[ Wisteria-clad home with American-style luxury interiors on 14-acre estate outside Naas for €4.95mOpens in new window ]

Bridlewood House, Forenaughts Little, Naas

Bridlewood House: Kitchen

Bridlewood House: Livingroom