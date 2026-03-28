Crime & Law

Man (49) killed in Portadown named as police open murder inquiry

Two men in their 50s in custody after arrest on suspicion of murder

Rolandas Kvederis (49) was pronounced dead following reports of an altercation in Portadown. Photograph: PSNI
Rolandas Kvederis (49) was pronounced dead following reports of an altercation in Portadown. Photograph: PSNI
Sat Mar 28 2026 - 11:521 MIN READ

A man pronounced dead in Portadown, Co Armagh, on Thursday prompting a murder inquiry has been named as Rolandas Kveridis (49).

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the man’s identity on Saturday as they appealed for information.

Two men in their 50s remain in custody after their arrest on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to reports of an altercation at a property in the Ranfurley Road area of the town shortly after 11pm on Thursday, March 26th.

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“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, Mr Kvederis was pronounced dead at the scene,” Det Chief Insp Bradley said.

“Two men aged in their 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time,” he added.

He called for anyone with information or footage, including CCTV or doorbell footage, to contact detectives on 101 in Northern Ireland, quoting the reference 1809 26/03/26.

People with information can also provide it anonymously to Crimestoppers.

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