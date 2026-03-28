Gardaí search the garden at Oak Downs, Clondalkin, where Alexis Campion was set on fire. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A man (34) was remanded in custody on Saturday after being charged with attempted murder of a west Dublin mother who was set on fire at her home last November.

Alexis Campion (44) suffered severe, life-changing burns to her face and body during the attack at her home in Oak Downs, Clondalkin, on November 25th.

She was in a coma for weeks after being set alight and remains in hospital.

Paul Brannigan, of Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, was charged with the attempted murder of Campion contrary to common law at her home, and assault causing harm to a named male in the property on the same date.

Brannigan and two co-defendants appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court.

Garda Danielle O’Sullivan gave evidence that Brannigan “made no reply” when charged.

He was automatically remanded in custody because the District Court cannot consider bail for an accused on an attempted murder charge, which requires a High Court application.

Brannigan sat silently throughout the hearing and did not indicate a plea.

His solicitor, Carol Slattery, said Brannigan was not working and was a suitable candidate for legal aid, which was granted.

Co-defendants Nathan Dolan (18) of Monastery Gate Avenue and Keith McCabe (41) with an address at Thornfield Square, both in Clondalkin, were charged with connected offences: making threats to kill Campion and the male, and extortion by demanding money with menaces from them on November 25th.

Garda Shane O’Brien said McCabe also had no reply to his four charges. The judge noted that the accused faced objections to his bail.

However, his solicitor, Michael Hennessy, said McCabe would seek bail at his next scheduled hearing.

Legal aid was granted, and the judge agreed to request medical treatment for McCabe in custody. McCabe did not address the court.

Garda Charles McPartland told the judge that unemployed Dolan made “no reply” when charged. His solicitor said there was no bail application at this point.

Legal aid was granted to Dolan.

Brannigan and McCabe will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, while the teenage defendant will appear there on Tuesday. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not available yet.

Detectives arrested the trio on Tuesday and detained them at Clondalkin and Ronanstown Garda stations for questioning under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

They were charged on Friday evening and held pending the court hearing.

Multiple properties were searched in the Clondalkin and Ballyfermot areas.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to keep Campion and her family updated on the investigation.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information and ask that anyone with footage, including dashcam, make it available.