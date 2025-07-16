A-rated four-bed in the heart of Raheny for €1.05m

Address : Lisadelle, 1a St Assam’s Road West, Raheny, Dublin 5 Price : €1,050,000 Agent : Karen Mulvaney

In 2020, a new infill development was launched that comprised a trio of three-storey detached properties in Raheny in north Dublin. Located in the heart of the village on a corner site at the Howth Road and St Assam’s Road West, it could be said that the scheme was locally sourced, as the builders behind it were Castlerock – run by brothers Brian and Richard Flood, who grew up in Raheny.

One of the houses at the St Assam’s Road scheme, Lisadelle, is back on the market for €1.05 million through agent Karen Mulvaney. The owners bought it during the Covid pandemic and were delighted to have all the work finished by the builders before they moved in. With their sons now grown up, they feel the four-bedroom 174sq m (1,873sq ft) house is too big for them, so are looking to right-size for their next life stage.

The A2-rated house is in walk-in condition, still looking as fresh as it did five years ago. Lisadelle benefits from being located on St Assam’s Road, so it is in the centre of the village, but owners don’t have to contend with passing traffic on the Howth Road to get in and out of the driveway. The house is set back from the road, with the mature trees from the original site adding to the privacy.

The impressive double-height hallway is extremely bright, with light coming from a rooflight at the top of the house as well as from a side window in the hall. There is a cloakroom under the stairs and a guest loo across from it. To the left is the livingroom at the front of the house, with a box bay window and custom-built TV unit.

The back of the house is open-plan and includes a dining area that is neatly set between two windows. The kitchen is fully fitted, with an island in the centre. Behind it is a door out to a utility room with extra storage, washing machine and dryer.

There is a living area in front with sliding doors that open out to the garden. The back has a patio just outside the doors and a lawn with well-planted borders.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms is set up as a home office, while the largest of the rooms on this level has an en suite shower room.

The staircase follows around to the top floor, which houses the principal bedroom. This room is lit up by a large dormer window and has an en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There is extra storage space in a press on the other side of the walk-in area, as well as in the eaves.

The house comes with an A rating and has underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

With the village on the doorstep, Lisadelle is a short stroll to restaurants, bars, cafes and Supervalu. The H-spine bus network runs along the Howth Road and the Dart station is five minutes away on foot.