Luxury living in a Pembroke Road period pile for €795,000

Apartment number 4 at 51 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge has been refurbished and dressed for sale. Now on the market priced at €795,000 the two-bed property is full of Georgian charm.

Staged by designer Breeda O’Sullivan of Upstaged Properties, the apartment has been transformed into a fresh and bright space in its latest makeover.

For O’Sullivan, there was a lot of satisfaction in taking on such a project as she got to work around some eye-catching period features and ensure that they had the ability to shine as the apartment comes to the market.

“It is a beautiful apartment with stunning features,” she says. “The decor was quite dated, so we painted the walls in a Colourtrend paint called Subtle, which is our go-to colour, as it works in every property we stage. The woodwork was freshened up using a satin white and we used a light oatmeal carpet on the floor.”

READ MORE

Once this new neutral colour scheme was in place, Breeda and her team filled the property with contemporary furniture ensuring the light and sense of space were showcased.

Situated on the second floor of the four-storey-over-basement building, the original stained-glass window on the return can be admired as you walk up the stairs to get to the apartment’s front door. Set out over 102 sq m (1,097sq ft), the first thing you notice when you enter the home is the 3m high ceilings.

Stained-glass in shared hallway

The livingroom is south-facing and has a triple sash window looking out to the back garden. The original shutters have been restored and frame the large window that has views out as far as the Dublin mountains. There is a marble fireplace and hearth with a coal-effect gas fire. The room is laid out with a dining table at the window and the living area around the fireplace.

Living space with diningroom

Livingroom

A door off the livingroom leads to the kitchen. The current units and oven could do with an upgrade but as the space is small and neat, it would not be a big undertaking.

The two bedrooms are doubles and both have a large, shuttered sash window with Juliette balconies. The bathroom is across the hallway and comes with a bath and hot-press.

Bedroom

Sash window in bedroom

The garden at the back of the house is well-kept and shared with the other residents. Two designated parking spaces come with the apartment, which is Ber-exempt.

The location would be ideal for a young professional working in the city. There are numerous restaurants and bars on the doorstep in Ballsbridge and Donnybrook. Baggot Street is five minutes away on foot and a walk to St Stephen’s Green takes 20 minutes.

A city apartment that has retained its period features and coming to the market in good condition is not that easy to find any more. Number 4 at 57 Pembroke Road was a one-bedroomed apartment in a similar state and style when it sold for €526,000 last year.

With the added benefit of a second bedroom and an extra 34 sq m to play around with, number 4, 51 Pembroke Road, comes to the market with an asking price of €795,000 with Hunters Estate Agent.