Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €525,000 to €1.49m

16 Saint Joseph’s Square, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€525,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located off Vernon Avenue, the ultra-private Saint Joseph’s Square feels very much removed from its hustle and bustle. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom end-terrace home has a dual-aspect living/diningroom, leading through to the kitchen. Measuring 83sq m (893sq ft) with a C2 Ber, it has a west-facing back yard with valuable pedestrian rear access.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Grattan Street, Dublin 2, Dublin 2

€575,000, Marlay Property Group

This two-bedroom terraced house is close to the Grand Canal and all the action of the docklands. The C2-rated property opens into a glazed hall and then into an open-plan living, dining kitchen space. Extending to 70sq metres (753sq ft), it has a west-facing paved rear. Parking is on street.

On view: By appointment at marlayproperty.ie

12 Charleville Mall, North City Centre, Dublin 1

€625,000, Gallagher Quigley

Along the banks of the Royal Canal, number 12 Charleville Mall is a D2 Ber-rated two-storey over basement four-bedroom, two-bathroom Georgian terraced house that extends to 191sq m (2,055sq ft). The kitchen and livingroom are at basement level and open out to a south-facing garden with bedrooms at hall level and on the first floor.

On view: By appointment at gallagherquigley.ie

36 Clanmawr, Shankill, Dublin 18

€650,000, Mark Kelly & Associates

Built in 2017, this smart double-fronted three-bedroom, three-bathroom, end-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) is well laid out for a family life. In addition to an interconnecting livingroom and kitchen, with a utility room off the latter, the C1 Ber-rated home has an office that could double as a playroom, a large downstairs bathroom, en suite principal bedroom and a detached garage to the front.

On view: By appointment at mkproperty.ie

The Brambles, Hillside Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€1.49m, DNG

This is a large four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house in the centre of Greystones with a lot of potential, but is in need of modernisation. The D2-rated property is on 0.11 hectares (0.28 acres) and extends to 175sq m (1,883sq ft), with much of that on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with the fourth downstairs.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie