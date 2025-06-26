Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €525,000 to €1.49m

New to the market in Clontarf, Docklands, North Strand, Shankhill and Greystones

16 Saint Joseph's Square, Clontarf, Dublin 3
16 Saint Joseph's Square, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Alanna Gallagher
Thu Jun 26 2025 - 05:00

16 Saint Joseph’s Square, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€525,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located off Vernon Avenue, the ultra-private Saint Joseph’s Square feels very much removed from its hustle and bustle. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom end-terrace home has a dual-aspect living/diningroom, leading through to the kitchen. Measuring 83sq m (893sq ft) with a C2 Ber, it has a west-facing back yard with valuable pedestrian rear access.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Grattan Street, Dublin 2, Dublin 2
8 Grattan Street, Dublin 2, Dublin 2

8 Grattan Street, Dublin 2

€575,000, Marlay Property Group

This two-bedroom terraced house is close to the Grand Canal and all the action of the docklands. The C2-rated property opens into a glazed hall and then into an open-plan living, dining kitchen space. Extending to 70sq metres (753sq ft), it has a west-facing paved rear. Parking is on street.

On view: By appointment at marlayproperty.ie

READ MORE
12 Charleville Mall, North City Centre, Dublin 1
12 Charleville Mall, North City Centre, Dublin 1

12 Charleville Mall, North city centre, Dublin 1

€625,000, Gallagher Quigley

Along the banks of the Royal Canal, number 12 Charleville Mall is a D2 Ber-rated two-storey over basement four-bedroom, two-bathroom Georgian terraced house that extends to 191sq m (2,055sq ft). The kitchen and livingroom are at basement level and open out to a south-facing garden with bedrooms at hall level and on the first floor.

On view: By appointment at gallagherquigley.ie

36 Clanmawr, Shankill, Dublin 18
36 Clanmawr, Shankill, Dublin 18

36 Clanmawr, Shankill, Dublin 18

€650,000, Mark Kelly & Associates

Built in 2017, this smart double-fronted three-bedroom, three-bathroom, end-terrace house extending to 110sq m (1,184sq ft) is well laid out for a family life. In addition to an interconnecting livingroom and kitchen, with a utility room off the latter, the C1 Ber-rated home has an office that could double as a playroom, a large downstairs bathroom, en suite principal bedroom and a detached garage to the front.

On view: By appointment at mkproperty.ie

The Brambles, Hillside Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow
The Brambles, Hillside Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

The Brambles, Hillside Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

€1.49m, DNG

This is a large four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house in the centre of Greystones with a lot of potential, but is in need of modernisation. The D2-rated property is on 0.11 hectares (0.28 acres) and extends to 175sq m (1,883sq ft), with much of that on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with the fourth downstairs.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions