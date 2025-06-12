Ireland’s country homes market remains buoyant with steady interest from expats and US buyers, selling agents say

The popularity of remote working has added to the demand for country homes in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

Roseanne De Vere Hunt

Head of Country Homes at Sherry FitzGerald

Following a subdued start to 2025 due to storms and snowfall, the onset of spring brought a renewed sense of momentum with a number of exceptional country homes entering the market. There was a brief pause as prospective buyers observed potential implications of US tariff developments. Nonetheless, buyer confidence remains a critical factor, and properties priced competitively have attracted significant interest and offers.

There is consistent demand across all segments of the country homes market, from €800,000 properties to those in the €10 million range, such as the Ardbraccan Estate in Co Meath. This positive trend is expected to continue throughout the year. The buyer demographic includes returning expatriates, international purchasers seeking a base in Ireland and domestic buyers looking to acquire a country residence. The strongest interest has come from US-based expats, either seeking a second home or planning a permanent return.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt, head of Country Homes at Sherry FitzGerald

As buyer activity increased, many off-market transactions also progressed. This discreet method of sale is often preferred by vendors seeking privacy and by buyers who wish to avoid the competitive dynamics of the open market.

READ MORE

As the summer season unfolds, we are witnessing a rise in the availability of coastal and waterfront properties. These are particularly appealing to buyers in search of a second home by the sea, lake or river – a tranquil retreat or a family getaway. The Irish country homes market continues to offer excellent value, with lifestyle and wellbeing being key priorities for buyers. Proximity to nature, water, golf courses, equestrian facilities and scenic walking trails significantly enhances a property’s appeal.

Looking ahead, I anticipate a vibrant country homes market for the remainder of 2025. To capitalise on this momentum, vendors should adopt strategic pricing, invest in high-quality professional photography, ensure exceptional presentation and leverage international marketing platforms to effectively reach both expat and overseas buyers.

Gemma Lanigan, director of DNG Country Homes & Estates

Gemma Lanigan

Director of DNG Country Homes & Estates

The market for country homes has proved to be buoyant for the first half of 2025, with a marked increase in inquiries coming from UK buyers and, in more recent months, from US-based buyers. Indeed, our level of inquiries in the first quarter of the year increased by 60 per cent when compared with the same period last year. Having said this, Irish buyers are still holding their own in the market, especially those who have sold businesses or have done particularly well in sectors such as the tech industry, with many expats in the mix. Demand is highest for country homes in tip-top condition with large land holdings, but there is also still strong demand for those properties that require refurbishment.

Buyers of country homes in the main purchase them as their principal private residence but in recent times, some have purchased these properties for hospitality or commercial uses and some well-heeled buyers are purchasing fine country homes as holiday homes. We have noted a increase in inquires, especially for those properties in coastal locations from March onwards this year, which is normal as the market for country homes can be seasonal.

Buyers have always been aware of the costs associated with refurbishing sizeable period country homes, but they have been more wary of this category of property in recent years due to the rising costs. Having said this, the cost of refurbishment in 2025 appears to have steadied when compared with previous years, providing buyers with more certainty, and this has helped buyer sentiment on the more challenging projects. However, pricing is always a consideration when bringing a property in need of considerable work to the market.

Stock levels naturally rise at this time of year, with many properties and their grounds looking their best in the summer months. This is positive for prospective buyers, and we anticipate strong sales to continue for the rest of this year in the country homes market as buyers from home and farther afield snap up the prime properties coming to the market around the country.

Regina Mangan, director of Liberty Blue in Waterford

Regina Mangan

Managing director of Liberty Blue in Waterford

Over the past six months, demand for countryside homes across Co Waterford has seen a notable increase. Rural properties are attracting strong buyer interest, with most going sale-agreed within two weeks. On average, these homes receive between 13 and 20 viewings and frequently achieve final sale prices 10 per cent to 15 per cent above the initial asking price. Improvements to the national broadband network have significantly boosted the appeal of rural living.

Energy ratings for these homes typically fall between C and E. When valuing countryside properties, it is important to consider likely upgrade costs such as window and boiler replacements, and insulation improvements. These costs influence perceived value and should be reflected in the guide price.

Government supports such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, offering up to €70,000, have been instrumental in driving sales of vacant rural homes. These schemes make it more feasible for buyers to take on refurbishment projects that might have otherwise seemed out of reach.

That said, rural properties can come with legal or planning complications. Common issues include septic tanks without planning permission, unapproved extensions or sheds, unclear boundaries and shared access without formal agreements. Early preparation of documentation is key to avoiding delays.

To improve transparency and reduce fall-through rates, Ipav is advocating for the proposed Property Buyers Bill, which would require a seller’s legal pack to be available at the time of listing.

Public transport is also a consideration, particularly for working families with growing children who may need to travel to school, sports and other activities independently.

Rural homes perform best when listed between spring and autumn, when viewing conditions are more favourable. Buyers and especially families are drawn to the space, nature, local communities and outdoor lifestyle rural living offers.

Clive Kavanagh is a director at Jordan Auctioneers

Clive Kavanagh

Director at Jordan Auctioneers in Kildare

Following the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, the country-house market experienced a reawakening. Demand continues to outstrip supply today, resulting in price inflation. Far from being a short-term reaction to the pandemic, this shift has proved to be more sustained, and underpinned by deeper social and economic changes.

Since 2020, demand has soared, consistently outpacing supply and pushing prices upward. The drivers of this trend are varied but include urban dwellers reassessing their priorities, returning expatriates and international buyers eyeing rural locations with renewed interest. But perhaps the most significant factor has been the rise of flexible and remote working.

No longer confined to city offices, buyers are casting their nets wider, and often beyond the traditional commuter-belt counties in search of better value, more space and a better quality of life. What was once a weekend escape is now seen as a viable permanent base.

The market is not, however, without its challenges. International volatility, whether political, economic or environmental, continues to cast a shadow. The impact of US tariffs, both real and threatened, in particular, has brought uncertainty for some sectors, undermining job security and, by extension, the confidence required for major life decisions such as property relocation. The outlook generally remains positive but is tempered somewhat until we see the outcome of the current tariff discussions between the European Union and the US.

We have recently sale agreed several country residences and have a number of fine homes on the market. All of these are generating strong interest, with plenty of viewers and offers.

Maeve McCarthy, director of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents in west Cork

Maeve McCarthy

Director of Charles McCarthy Estate Agents & Valuers in Skibbereen, west Cork

The country homes market in west Cork remains quietly robust, shaped more by limited supply than waning demand. Buyers continue to be drawn by the enduring appeal of space, privacy, and natural beauty – qualities that define the best of rural living in this region.

We are seeing a noticeable increase in off-market transactions, particularly at the upper end of the market. Discretion and trust have become central to the process, with many sellers preferring a more private route to sale, and well-positioned buyers responding swiftly when the right opportunity arises.

Ireland’s reputation as a safe, stable country with a strong cultural identity continues to resonate with international buyers and returning Irish families alike. For many, a home in west Cork represents more than just a property purchase – it’s an investment in lifestyle, heritage and peace of mind.

Expectations, however, are evolving. Buyers are increasingly mindful of presentation, energy efficiency and long-term potential. Homes that are thoughtfully prepared- whether that means addressing planning queries, staging interiors or simply ensuring access is straightforward – stand out in a market where quality is prized over quantity.

While the pace may be more considered than during the frenzied post-pandemic years, the appetite for exceptional country homes remains strong. The most successful sales are those where seller and agent are aligned in understanding that it’s not just a house being offered – but a way of life in one of Ireland’s most coveted coastal regions.

James Butler, Director of Country Agency at Savills Ireland

James Butler

Head of Residential & Country Agency at Savills Ireland

The market for prime country homes and residential estates had a strong year in 2024, with total sales reaching €275 million across 168 transactions – up 44 per cent year-on-year and almost double the 10-year average. The average deal size of €1.6 million was in line with historic norms, indicating that activity was driven by volume rather than price inflation.

The first quarter of 2025 has seen an increase in supply, helped by favourable spring weather, allowing agents to bring properties to market earlier. However, estates with substantial land holdings (more than 200 acres) remain scarce, and this rarity continues to command premium prices.

Demand is strongest for turnkey properties requiring minimal refurbishment, with modern living standards and energy efficiency now key priorities – particularly among younger tech-sector buyers. These buyers are increasingly focused on sustainability and prefer homes that don’t require major upgrades.

Flexible working arrangements continue to fuel the “race for space,” with buyers expanding their search areas and accepting longer commutes for privacy, amenities and larger homes. Properties with direct water access remain particularly sought after, achieving premiums of up to 50 per cent above guide prices.

International buyers account for a significant share of purchases, particularly from the UK and US, reaffirming Ireland’s status as a prime destination for luxury property investment.

The recent stamp duty increase has had little impact on this market segment, which is largely driven by high-net-worth individuals making discretionary purchases.

While activity remains strong, limited supply – especially of modernised properties – continues to define the market. Cash-buyers remain dominant, and overseas interest, particularly from successful expatriates, is expected to sustain demand through the remainder of 2025.

Simon Brien, director of Simon Brien Estate Agents in Belfast

Simon Brien

Director of Simon Brien Estate Agents in Belfast

As managing director of Simon Brien, I am privileged to witness first-hand the evolving landscape of Northern Ireland’s fine and country homes market. Our region, renowned for its rich heritage, scenic landscapes and exceptional quality of life, continues to attract discerning buyers both locally and internationally.

The demand for premium properties has seen significant growth in recent years. Factors such as the allure of rural living, coupled with the flexibility of remote working, have prompted many to seek homes that offer both luxury and tranquillity. This shift is evident in the increasing number of high-value transactions and the growing interest from overseas buyers.

At Simon Brien, we pride ourselves on our deep-rooted expertise in the fine and country homes sector. Our affiliation with Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland’s largest estate agency, and our exclusive partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, provides our clients with unparalleled access to a global network of potential buyers. This collaboration ensures that properties marketed through our agency receive the visibility and attention they deserve on an international stage.

Recognising the unique nature of each property, we develop bespoke marketing strategies that highlight the distinctive features of every home. From professional photography and virtual tours to targeted advertising in prestigious publications, our approach ensures maximum exposure to the right audience.

Will Coonan

Will Coonan

Director of Coonan Property

The country homes market in the greater Dublin region remains vibrant, with continued strong interest, especially in well-presented properties within commutable locations of Dublin city. While buyers are now more considered than in recent years, this reflects a healthy, more thoughtful approach to purchasing rather than a lack of demand.

Properties that offer character and space plus the potential for long-term living are performing particularly well – especially where energy upgrades have already been carried out. Buyers are far more conscious of running costs and renovation timelines, so homes in turnkey condition are often securing quicker sales and stronger offers.

A growing trend this year is the presence of international buyers, particularly returning Irish expats and buyers from Europe and the UK looking to establish a base here. Their criteria often mirrors that of local purchasers: good access to Dublin, broadband and a sense of permanence.

Land prices in the region have held firm. Good quality grassland continues to achieve in the region of €17,500 to €25,000 per acre, with smaller parcels often trading at a premium when sold alongside residential properties. We’ve also seen renewed interest in land for small-scale farming and lifestyle use.

While the urgency that defined the market during the pandemic has eased, the fundamentals remain solid. Hybrid working has widened the net for what’s considered a “realistic commute”, and buyers, while somewhat more cautious, are still prepared to act when the right property comes along. All signs point to a stable market with steady and more selective demand.