What will €350,000 buy in Italy, France, Barbados, the Dominican Republic and Dublin 6W?

Italy: Liguria

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom, ground-floor apartment in Ospedaletti has sea views and opens out to a terrace and private garden that wraps around the property. Shaded by hedging it offers privacy and valuable outdoor space for the summer months. The residence itself measures 65sq m (699sq ft). Set in a low-rise building with a lift and a cellar, the complex has access to a communal swimming pool. Nice is a 37km drive from the property. Price: €340,000 Agent: Agenzia-domus.com

6 Lime Kiln Lane, Harold's Cross, D12

Ireland: Dublin 6W

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom mid-terrace G Ber-rated artisan cottage is situated on the far side of Harold’s Cross Road, just off Greenmount Avenue. Measuring 45sq m (484sq ft), it comprises a double bedroom to the front that is accessed from the living room where French doors open to a south-facing yard. The kitchen and bathroom are in the return to the back. Price: €350,000 Agent: reamcgee.ie

France, Normandy, Gacé

France: Normandy

Bang in the heart of historic Gacé, is a five-bedroom property boasting classic French features such as decorative plasterwork, panelling and polished floors. Extending to 226sq m (2,432q ft), its standout characteristics include its two interconnecting salons, the large, private walled garden and views of the town’s 14th-century castle. Price: €335,000 Agent: immobiliere-normandie.com

Barbados, St James, Orange Hill 820 fairway view

Barbados: St James

Overlooking the first fairway of the Rockley Golf Course, south-east of Bridgetown, Orange Hill 820 is a spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom, own-door apartment. Measuring 107sq m (1,151 sq ft), it includes an open-plan kitchen-living area which opens out to a spacious covered terrace with garden and golf course views. The gated development has a large, shared pool and deck with golf and tennis available within walking distance. Price: €346,626 (US$ 394,000) Agent: Chestertonbarbados.com

Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, Cap Cana

Dominican Republic: Punta Cana

On the eastern tip of the island in Cap Cana, Icon Bay Residences is selling a number of two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom apartments, extending to 130sq m (1,399sq ft) each, within a six-storey development with a rooftop terrace, infinity pool, a gym and a small screening room. Price: €333,691 (US$379,720) Agent: Dopuntacana.com