Crampton-built home on secret street at Sydney Parade for €1.395m

Address : 4 Ailesbury Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. Price : €1,395,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

On the Sandymount side of the level crossing at Sydney Parade Dart station, this secret street runs parallel to the train line and links to the seafront at Sandymount’s Strand Road via St Alban’s Park.

It is also within a couple of minutes’ walk of the Merrion Centre. If you run out of milk, you could put the kettle on and probably be back home before it had boiled.

This Dublin 4 road features 1930s Crampton-built homes that come with an unusual added extra: a small plot of land on the far side of the street that abuts the station’s granite wall.

Number 4, tucked behind a privet hedge, is a well-maintained four-bedroom house whose entrance is to the side, giving you extra space inside and the full width at the front of this home to inhabit.

READ MORE

The front door opens into a decent-sized hallway with a nicely proportioned livingroom and a family room immediately on the left and facing out on to the front garden. Some neighbours have opened these two rooms up to create interconnecting spaces.

[ Look inside: Superbly designed house and mews with unparalleled views over Killiney Bay for €7.25mOpens in new window ]

Livingroom

Kitchen and dining area

Library

Conservatory-diningroom

There is a guest WC off the hall and the staircase winds around it. A signature style of homes of this vintage, it means the stairs are visually unobtrusive.

The back of the house is where a new owner may look to make some changes. One could, for example, decide to merge the this home’s office, conservatory-diningroom and kitchen to take better advantage of the morning sun that streams into the rear of the property.

[ Rathmichael home offers rarified retreat in serene, sylvan setting for €3.25mOpens in new window ]

The house’s dining area opens out to a large garden that extends to about 30m (98ft) in length and is very private. There is scope to extend here subject to the conditions surrounding planning permission governing rear extensions.

Bedroom

Landing

Hall

Driveway

Rear

The detached garage, is set well the back from the house and can also be accessed from the garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with a separate WC and bathroom. While many would consider this to be somewhat old-fashioned, it’s a practical layout that allows busy morning households to make use of both rooms simultaneously.

The property has off-street parking for two cars parked end to end and has a well-planted front garden that gets gorgeous western sun.

The semi-d, which extends to a generous 164sq m (1,765sq ft) and has an E2 Ber rating, is seeking €1.395 million through agent DNG.

These houses rarely come to market. The last one listed on the property price register was in October 2012, when number 2 sold for €851,000.

Now there are two up for sale simultaneously. Three doors up, number 7 Ailesbury Gardens, is on the market through agent Allen & Jacob. It also has four bedrooms, with three bathrooms, and 202sq m (2,174sq ft) of space, and the D2 Ber-rated property is seeking €1.495 million.