Carlow claim historic Croke Park win to seal Division 4 title over Longford

Mikey Bambrick lifts the cup after Carlow's win over Longford in the National Football League Division 4 final at Croke Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

NFL Division 4 final: Carlow 1-24 Longford 2-18 (AET)

Carlow earned a first win at Croke Park since 1971, a first ever National League title and a first senior football trophy since the 2002 O’Byrne Cup with a hard-earned victory over Longford fitting of the milestone.

Carlow were full value for their win, but their lack of killer instinct left the door open for Longford to land sucker punch.

It was only when Longford sub Ronan Bleakley was red carded just two minutes after his introduction that Carlow shook off their poor conversion rate on goal to push clear.

That Carlow were only level at half-time felt like a robbery. Dessie Reynolds was imperious, kicking three points and a two-pointed from wing back for Longford, but Carlow had much more range to their threat, with Ross Dunphy particularly sharp.

Three of Carlow’s green-flag chances yielded two shots over the bar and a smothering save from Eoin McGuinness, while a spilled long ball led to a goal from Oisín O’Toole at the other end.

Undeterred, the third quarter belonged to Joe Murphy’s men as they extended their lead to five points when Dunphy squeezed his low shot through a crowd of bodies.

Oran Kenny scores a goal for Longford. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Mikey Bambrick fired wide with the goal at his mercy which looked all the more costly when Ben McCarron undercooked a kickout, Joseph Hagan fed Oran Kenny and the net danced to the tune of his powerful finish.

Chris Blake and Jamie Clarke added further life to the Carlow attack with Longford not getting the same impact from their subs. But without a score in the last 15 minutes Carlow allowed Longford to stay close enough to force extra-time through Matthew Carey.

The first additional period followed the same pattern, with Carlow moving three clear only to be reeled in by the turnaround.

A slightly younger Longford team might have been slightly fancied to control the last 10 minutes out of the 90, but that all changed when Ronan Bleakley was red carded for an elbow on Eoghan Ruth.

With Carlow able to control the ball and stretch Longford’s defence, Chris Blake and Pádraig Bolger kicked crucial points to confirm their county’s historic win.

CARLOW: B McCarron; J Phiri, C Byrne, P McDonnell; D Curran, P Bolger (0-0-3), N Roche; E Ruth (0-1-0), C Doyle (0-0-4, 2f); C Hulton (0-0-1), M Bambrick, M Furey; L Walker (0-0-2), L Gavin (0-0-4, 3f), R Dunphy (1-0-3). Subs: C Blake (0-0-4, 1f) for Walker (48 mins), J Clarke (0-0-1) for Gavin (63), S Murphy for Roche (69), A Burgess for Ruth (81), A Amond for Dunphy (83), L Moore for Byrne (85).

LONGFORD: E McGuinness; R Moffett, B Masterson, R Sweeney; P Lynn, P Fox, Dessie Reynolds (0-1-3); O O’Toole (1-0-0), L Glennon (0-0-1); Daniel Reynolds (0-0-2), M Carey (0-0-3, 2f), J Moran; D Farrell (0-0-4, 3f), J Hagan (0-0-1), O Kenny (1-0-2). Subs: P Moran for J Moran (46 mins), C Brady for Moffett (63), N Farrelly for O’Toole (63), R Bleakley for Lynn (78), M Flynn for Glennon (85), G Farrelly for Hagan (86).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh).