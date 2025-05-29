Rathmichael home offers rarified retreat in serene, sylvan setting for €3.25m

Address : Glencarrig, Falls Road, Shankill, Dublin 18 Price : €3,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Don’t be fooled by the modest yellow-brick front facade of Glencarrig. This architect-designed house is deliberately discreet, revealing itself slowly to the visitor as they delve deeper into the property. And what a revelation this is: a beautiful, contemporary detached home on an acre of private, landscaped grounds bordered by mature trees, and with full-height glazing running along its entire southside to make the most of all-day sunlight. A prominent architectural feature is its large cantilevered living/diningroom jutting out over the sloping back garden.

When architect Joan O’Connor built Glencarrig in 1991, she was inspired by the home in Foxrock where she grew up, built by her father, the renowned architect Ronnie Tallon. Taking the best bits from her childhood home, O’Connor created a wondrous property within an idyllic sylvan setting, and put much of her own expertise into the design and decor of the house.

A fine example of contemporary architecture it may be, but O’Connor is keen to emphasise that Glencarrig is first and foremost a wonderful, welcoming family home, designed for everyday family living, with cosy bedrooms and living areas, and clever layout to keep the flow nice and smooth. At no point has comfort and convenience been sacrificed in the name of architecture. Glencarrig measures 355sq m (3,821sq ft), has a Ber rating of C2 and is on sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €3.25 million.

[ Meticulously restored Marino midterrace for €635,000Opens in new window ]

Entrance hall

Family room

Kitchen

Living/diningroom

Breakfast room

Glencarrig is in a quiet, private avenue in the Rathmichael area of Shankill, with electric gates opening up to a gravel drive with plenty of off-street parking. Beyond the front door is an impressive entrance hall with a bridge crossing over a lower-level study and storage area. In front of you is a wall with oak console and large mirror, with a mirrored pocket door on each side. These lead in to the breathtaking living and dining area, with full-height glazed panels on three sides, a large open fireplace with slate hearth and brick surround, and a large south-facing timber deck cantilevered over the garden.

READ MORE

[ Refreshed Modernist-style terraced home in Dundrum for €900,000Opens in new window ]

With lush gardens on all sides, this room feels integrated with the outdoors and attuned to the changing seasons. It’s the perfect place for entertaining, or for relaxing with family and friends, and the entertainment space is increased when the pocket doors to the hall are opened. The house has effortlessly hosted many a family event, from birthdays to graduation days, says O’Connor.

Main bedroom

Main bedroom en suite

Bedroom 2

Bedroom 3

Bathroom

To the right of the entrance hall is the kitchen, breakfastroom and family room, a bright, spacious self-contained area that serves as the main activity centre of the house. The bespoke kitchen has a large roof light above and is equipped with Miele appliances. The cosy family room looks south over the garden, and has access to the wooden deck that runs along the south of the house. It has a solid oak floor, solid-fuel stove with natural stone hearth and surround, and is fitted with bespoke cabinetry and inset lighting. The breakfastroom opens out on to a lovely southwest-facing split-level patio overlooking the gardens, ideal for relaxing in the late afternoon/early evening sun. In this section is also a versatile study/TV room that can be adapted to a variety of uses, from home office to gym room.

To the left of the hallway is the bedroom wing, a calm, tranquil space with four good-sized double bedrooms, all opening out on to the south-facing deck, and a large main bedroom suite with dual aspect and access to the south-facing deck and also to a small patio area on the east side of the house. The main bedroom has wall-to-wall built-in oak wardrobes and a large seating area. The private dressingroom is fully fitted in oak and marble, and leads to a luxurious en-suite bathroom finished in Irish granite.

Rear garden

Split-level southwest-facing patio

The other four bedrooms have built-in oak wardrobes and inset lighting, and are served by a fitted shower room and a bathroom. The bathrooms and en suite are cleverly lined along the north elevation of the house, as they don’t need so much sunlight, and this leaves the bedrooms and reception rooms free to drink up all the sunshine.

Curved stairs lead from the hallway down to another versatile study and relaxation area; off this is the fully fitted utility room with washer and dryer. On this level is also a large storage room/plant room, where everything you would normally put in the attic can be easily and conveniently stored.

The house is built on the north side of the one-acre grounds, giving it a commanding view over the mature gardens and making the most of the south and southwesterly sunlight. You’re looking out on to rolling lawns with creative planting of specimen trees including a lovely silver birch right outside the living and dining area, and a lovely magnolia tree near the southwest-facing patio. The gardens are surrounded by mature woodlands, giving total privacy and ensuring the house is not overlooked by any other property in the area.

O’Connor has raised a happy family in this lovely, contemporary home, and Glencarrig is now ready for another family to create its own design for life.