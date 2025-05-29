Harold’s Cross four-bed with south-facing garden for €1.4m

Address : 21 Clareville Road, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W Price : €1,400,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

The owners of 21 Clareville Road could see the potential in the 1930s house from the first viewing. At the time it had a garage to the side and a single-storey extension, but looking at similar houses in the area, they knew the space was available to go double-fronted and double-height at the back.

They moved in 2008 and did the minor jobs to allow them to live comfortably and get a feel for the house. In 2018, under the care of architect Mark Kennedy of K-Design Studio, they did the full renovation, which effectively doubled the original footprint of the house and took the Ber rating up to an A3.

Number 21, which is on the market through Owen Reilly with a guide price of €1.4 million, has a floor area of 172sq m (1,851sq ft). The garage has been replaced with two storeys of extra living space and, at the back, the old extension has been replaced with a new improved version with a bespoke zinc-clad elevation.

Kitchen

Open-plan living space

Doors out to garden

The front driveway is paved and could fit two cars comfortably, which will be appreciated by new owners, as disc parking has been introduced on the road. The front door opens into the hallway with a polished concrete floor that continues through to the back of the house. To the left of the hall is a livingroom with a cast-iron fireplace and carpeted floors. To the right is a study that would also work as a fifth bedroom as it is beside the downstairs shower room, making it ideal for guests or elderly relatives.

The open-plan living space at the back is the full width of the house and is bright with a lightwell in the roof over the dining area and floor-to-ceiling concertina doors out to the garden. The kitchen units are designed by Leicht and at the centre is a large island. Nice features in the room include a prep sink with Quooker tap, a Neff halogen hob and a Caple wine cooler. There is a utility room off the kitchen with extra storage.

The transition from inside to outside is seamless, with a polished concrete patio on the same level as the kitchen floor. The south-facing garden has a lawn set in artificial grass that is bordered by mature plants and trees. The house backs on to the playing fields at Harold’s Cross Football Club, so it’s not overlooked at the back, which is always a bonus in Dublin city.

Garden

Main bedroom

En-suite bathroom

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom with a bath and double sinks. There are three more bedrooms on this level and a shower room.

The converted attic has a feature dormer window that looks out to the pitches behind and has easy access to the eaves for storage.

The A3 rating was something the owners always had in their sights. They say the bills are small and the house is always warm, which is down to the insulation that was fitted, the underfloor heating on the ground floor and the efficiency of the air-to-water heat pump.

The house, just off Kenilworth Road, is a 10-minute walk to Rathmines, Rathgar and Terenure villages.