Two-bed apartment with sweeping views of the Dodder in Ballsbridge for €875,000

The Sweepstakes development in Ballsbridge, which takes its name from the Irish Hospitals’ Sweepstake, a national lottery set up in the 1930s to raise funds for Irish hospitals, was one of Dublin’s first big combined residential developments, with about 247 units, including townhouses and apartments.

The high-end scheme, built in 1992 on a 5½-acre site by Cosgrave Developments, was designed to blend in with the surrounding area. Today, its mature, well-tended gardens and spacious units near the river Dodder are just some of the features that keep the development a highly sought after address in the capital.

It is renowned for its secure, gated environment, and residents enjoy local amenities such as the 32 acres of Herbert Park, the RDS and a variety of cafes and restaurants. The Lansdowne Road Dart station is a five-minute walk, providing easy access to the city centre and the Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Rugby.

Hunter’s Estate agents has just launched number 66 to the market, seeking €875,000. It has a C1 Ber. It is on the first floor, and its aspect and two generous balconies are the main selling points in addition to its substantial size of 119sq m (1,280sq ft).

It has one of the best positions in the development, according to selling agent Bobby Geraghty of Hunter’s: “The unit is triple aspect and the generous balcony [with views to the river Dodder] is facing southwest.” This curved balcony with views of both the river and gardens measures 40sq m (435sq ft) or about the average size of a one-bedroom apartment in Dublin. The second, smaller balcony is off the main bedroom, which itself has a generous en suite with a bath and a shower, while the second bedroom – also a double – is also en suite.

Internally, the unit is bathed in light thanks to its aspect and generous glazing, and a good-sized entrance hall leads to a bright and airy open-plan living and dining area, which has timber-effect flooring and a gas fire. A further benefit is a separate utility room in addition to ample storage space in the kitchen and breakfastroom. Few apartments built today offer the luxury of a separate utility or two en suites and guest toilet.

Management fees are about €5,000 per annum, which includes the usual upkeep of all the grounds, bins and the likes inside this gated development. The fact that it is gated is another plus. Those who may be downsizing will appreciate the safety and security.