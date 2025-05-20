Look inside: Stylish and spacious Ranelagh terrace for €1.295m

Address : 19 Mountpleasant Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,295,000 Agent : DNG

Don’t be fooled by the modest exterior of 19 Mountpleasant Avenue Lower, as this house is deceptively spacious. With a floor area of 153sq m (1,636sq ft), the terraced Ranelagh property has been extended out and up over the years while still managing to hang on to a 22m-long garden.

The owners bought the house in the heart of Dublin 6 in 2016 and did it up “bit by bit” over the years. The less glamorous, but all-important, jobs such as fitting insulation and the repointing of the brickwork, as well as the installation of a new gas boiler, have ensured that the Ber-exempt property runs smoothly.

On a more aesthetic level, the sash windows were replicated and replaced with double glazing, and the old, unused diningroom was transformed into a library. From the front to the back, number 19 is now fully renovated.

The railed front garden has been landscaped to include a gravelled driveway with mature planting in the borders and an antique bird bath at the centre. It is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.295 million.

The front door with fanlight above opens into a black-and-white-tiled hallway with a guest toilet under the stairs. To the right is the sittingroom that is steeped in original features such as the marble fireplace, shutters on the windows, coving and centre rose.

Double doors open into the new library room that has been extensively shelved, creating a calm and quiet space in the house. French doors lead out to the paved patio and on a fine, sunny day, the garden feels like an annex on to the room when both doors can remain open.

The long extension at the back of the house begins with the kitchen and leads down to the diningroom. In this newer part of the house the floor changes from the original sanded boards to a parquet flooring. The kitchen is fully fitted with units painted in Farrow & Ball’s Pitch Blue and has integrated appliances that include a Hotpoint double-oven and hob.

The diningroom is at the very end of the house and also opens out to the patio and garden. The garden was landscaped in 2022 so new owners will benefit from the growth that is happening in all the new plants, as well as the maturing of the old plum tree by the lawn.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. The two original rooms are large with the main bedroom running the width of the house. Two sash windows and built-in wardrobes by Rhatigan and Hick as well as a dark engineered wood floor elevate this room. The second bedroom is en suite and there is also a family bathroom with a bath with an overhead rainwater shower. At the back of the house is a third bedroom that also has an en suite bathroom.

The attic has been fully converted and has had various uses over the years including an office, a spare bedroom and is currently a playroom. On a clear day, views out to the Poolbeg chimneys can be enjoyed from this top room.

The location will be a huge draw for interested parties. Both Rathmines and Ranelagh villages are less than five minutes away on foot, as are two Luas stops. The owners are moving out of Dublin 6 to be closer to family, but they will miss the ability to ditch the car on weekends and enjoy having everything they need on their doorstep.