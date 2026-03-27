Murder investigation begins after death of man in Portadown

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Police have begun a murder investigation after the death of a man aged in his 40s in Portadown in Co Armagh.

Two men aged in their 50s have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The PSNI received a report at around 11pm on Thursday night that a man had been injured during an altercation at a property in the Ranfurley Road area of Portadown.

Officers and ambulance service personnel attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects remained in custody on Friday morning.

Beginning a murder investigation, detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

They have also asked for anyone with dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the area to make it available. – PA