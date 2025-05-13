What will €175,000 buy in Waterford and Sligo?

Country

Knockbrack, Aclare, Co Sligo

€163,000, SherryFitzGerald Hurley

In the townland of Knockbrack, 5km from Aclare village on the border between Mayo and Sligo and amid forestry, is this two-bedroom cottage. With walks through the Ox Mountains on your doorstep, the E2-rated property, which measures 63sq m (678sq ft), is set on more than 3.8 acres that include natural woodland, a small orchard that includes apple, cherry and plum trees, a babbling brook, a turf and timber shed, a large garage and a glasshouse. The land includes a paddock. While rural, Knock airport is just a 25-minute drive away.

Plus Ample surface to install solar panels

Minus E2 Ber could be improved

41 Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Co Waterford

Town

€175,000, Ennis & Gough

Built in the 1980s, this two-bedroom semidetached cottage is in the heart of riverbank, on the mouth of the river Slaney, on the north quays of Waterford and connected to the city by a bridge. The 55sq m (592sq ft) D1-rated property has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom and comes with off-street parking for one car and an enclosed south-facing back yard. It has two bedrooms – one single and one double – and one bathroom.

Plus A sun-trap back yard

Minus It has oil-fired central heating