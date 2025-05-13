Residential

What will €175,000 buy in Waterford and Sligo?

A semidetached two-bed with a south-facing yard near the city or a cottage on almost four acres in the Ox Mountains

Knockbrack, Aclare, Co Sligo
Knockbrack, Aclare, Co Sligo
Alanna Gallagher
Tue May 13 2025 - 05:00

Country

Knockbrack, Aclare, Co Sligo

€163,000, SherryFitzGerald Hurley

In the townland of Knockbrack, 5km from Aclare village on the border between Mayo and Sligo and amid forestry, is this two-bedroom cottage. With walks through the Ox Mountains on your doorstep, the E2-rated property, which measures 63sq m (678sq ft), is set on more than 3.8 acres that include natural woodland, a small orchard that includes apple, cherry and plum trees, a babbling brook, a turf and timber shed, a large garage and a glasshouse. The land includes a paddock. While rural, Knock airport is just a 25-minute drive away.

Plus Ample surface to install solar panels

Minus E2 Ber could be improved

41 Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Co Waterford
41 Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Co Waterford

Town

41 Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Co Waterford

€175,000, Ennis & Gough

Built in the 1980s, this two-bedroom semidetached cottage is in the heart of riverbank, on the mouth of the river Slaney, on the north quays of Waterford and connected to the city by a bridge. The 55sq m (592sq ft) D1-rated property has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom and comes with off-street parking for one car and an enclosed south-facing back yard. It has two bedrooms – one single and one double – and one bathroom.

READ MORE

Plus A sun-trap back yard

Minus It has oil-fired central heating

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions