Substantial period home with modern extension on sought-after stretch in Malahide for €3m

Carlisle Terrace in Malahide was named after George William Frederick Howard, the seventh earl of Carlisle, who became lord lieutenant of Ireland for the second time in 1859. Carlisle, also known as Lord Morpeth, was a popular figure as he was a supporter of religious tolerance and campaigned for Catholic emancipation.

The eight semidetached houses on the terrace were built by Thomas Hargreave on land leased by Lord Talbot of Malahide Castle. An auction notice in about 1860 described the newly built homes as “comprising parlour, diningroom, three good bedrooms and two dressingrooms, kitchen, scullery, pantries, servants, rooms, water closet and force pump. Sold with a first-class railway ticket for one person between Malahide and Dublin for 15 years for each house”.

A Leap card may be more useful these days, but the Victorian houses are as distinguished as they were more than 165 years ago. It is rare to see one of these homes come on to the market so those looking to trade up in the seaside village may be interested to know that number 8, which is at the end of the terrace, has just come on through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €3 million. The five-bedroom home extends to 226sq m (2,433sq ft) and is Ber-exempt.

The property has been in the same family for decades and has been maintained, restored and extended during their tenure. It is on the west side of the street and is just 200m from the Diamond in Malahide village.

The house is a mix of old and new. The drawingroom and diningroom have marble fireplaces, ornate coving and sash windows. There is a conservatory to the side of the drawingroom that is kitted out as a gym, with a door out to the side entrance.

At the back of the house is a newer extension that was built to create a bigger kitchen and family area. The original features are not completely lost in this part of the house, however, as the stove has been fitted into the original hearth of the house. The owners discovered this old wall and opening by accident during the renovations and decided to highlight it and make it a feature of the kitchen. The light-filled extension has a large dining area, as well as a comfortable family room, with double doors out to the garden.

There is a large utility room to the side that has plenty of storage space and a staircase up to what would have been the servants’ quarters but is now a modern en suite bedroom.

The rear garden, which was the backdrop to many a party, is nearly 50m (160ft) long with a gate in the cut-stone wall that leads out to Stable Lane. There is potential here for a mews at the back with separate access, subject to planning permission.

Up the stairs on the first-floor return is a bathroom. On the first floor proper are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The main bedroom is a beautiful room with a period fireplace with copper canopy, a large sash window looking out to the front garden and ceiling coving.

Malahide village is at the end of Church Road, with the Dart station, schools, sports clubs and restaurants all within walking distance of the house.

The owners have mixed emotions about selling their beloved home, but they feel it’s time for a new family to move in and enjoy it as much as they did. The now adult children of the house have nothing but good memories of growing up on Carlisle Terrace, with gangs of friends always over to hang out in the garden, and the freedom the location afforded them, with everything they wanted a short, safe distance away.