Contemporary Foxrock three-bed with converted garage for €895,000

In 2017, Castlethorn announced the launch of a new development in Foxrock that would be built in a sylvan setting with a range of house types. Built on a 4.8-hectare (12-acre) site, Brighton Wood has a total of 85 houses and 15 apartments. The high-end homes, designed by architects O’Mahony Pike, were laid out in a series of clusters interspersed with woodland, giving a mature feel to a new scheme.

The owners of number 36 Brighton Wood bought off the plans in 2017 and moved into their house in 2018, two weeks before their first baby arrived.

The three-bed terraced house was more or less ready to go when the builders moved out, so there weren’t too many decisions to make in the early days of parenting.

“We moved in, did the basics, and then didn’t do anything else for a year or so because we had no time,” the owner says. “Then gradually over the next few years, we’ve added to the house. We put in lots of storage – we’ve done under the stairs, into the converted garage and more storage in the livingroom. We’re never short of space.”

The house, now on the market for €895,000 with Hunters, has a floor area of 115sq m (1,232sq ft), plus an additional 16m (173sq ft) from the newly converted garage.

Off the hallway is a livingroom with a bespoke media unit and glass-fronted electric fire. For the owner, this is like the old-fashioned “good room”.

“The livingroom is my haven. No kids are allowed in here with their grubby hands. I come in in the evening and put the fire on and it’s my own little sanctuary.”

Across the hall is the converted garage that runs from the front to the back of the house. This was converted into an office and playroom by the owners when Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns resulted in the need to create a space for a home office.

At the back of the house is the kitchen/breakfastroom that is fully fitted with wall and floor units by SieMatic, with French doors out to the garden. There is also a utility room and guest WC.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room and there is access to the attic via a Stira staircase.

The owners widened the driveway at the front of the house, so it now fits two cars. The back garden has a patio and an artificial grass lawn.

The A3-rated home is fitted with Carlson double-glazed windows and has an air filtration system.

With the green directly across from number 36, the owners love that children on the road can play outside safely.

“It has been a lovely place to live. There is a good mix of people with lots of downsizers and lots of young families. We feel the time is right for us to move now but we’ll miss the sense of community and the great friends we’ve made.”

The development backs on to Leopardstown Racecourse and Golf Centre and is a short walk into Foxrock village. Schools in the area include St Brigid’s and St Patrick’s national schools, as well as Loreto College, Foxrock, Mount Anville and St Andrew’s College.