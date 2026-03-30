Residential

What will €595,000 buy in coastal west Cork and nearby Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green?

Two homes, one price: a detached cottage in Reenacappul and an end-terrace two bed in Dublin 2

Drumbeg Cottage, Reenacappul
Drumbeg Cottage, Reenacappul
Jessica Doyle
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 08:591 MIN READ

Drumbeg Cottage, Reenacappul, Durrus, Co Cork

€595,000, Harrington Estates

This four-bedroom detached cottage in west Cork offers panoramic views over Dunmanus Bay and the surrounding landscape. The late 19th century farmhouse has been refurbished with considered seaside-inspired interiors throughout. It was also extended, and now measures 245sq m (2,637sq ft). It’s just a 10-minute walk from Ahakista village, a 10-minute drive from Durrus and 20 minutes from Bantry. Ber C1

  • Plus: Incredible natural surroundings
  • Minus: You will likely need a car
End-terrace two-bed
End-terrace two-bed

5 Cuffe Lane, Dublin 2

€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bed, two-bath end-terrace home comes to the market in Dublin city centre, just a three-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green. Extending to 74sq m (797sq ft), it is in good decorative order, although the main bathroom would benefit from modernisation. It is set back from the road with a large lawned garden to the front and small courtyard to the rear. It would benefit from energy upgrades. Ber E2

  • Plus: Have the city on your doorstep
  • Minus: Low Ber rating
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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