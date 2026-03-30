What will €595,000 buy in coastal west Cork and nearby Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green?

Drumbeg Cottage, Reenacappul, Durrus, Co Cork
€595,000, Harrington Estates
This four-bedroom detached cottage in west Cork offers panoramic views over Dunmanus Bay and the surrounding landscape. The late 19th century farmhouse has been refurbished with considered seaside-inspired interiors throughout. It was also extended, and now measures 245sq m (2,637sq ft). It’s just a 10-minute walk from Ahakista village, a 10-minute drive from Durrus and 20 minutes from Bantry. Ber C1
- Plus: Incredible natural surroundings
- Minus: You will likely need a car
5 Cuffe Lane, Dublin 2
€595,000, Sherry FitzGerald
This two-bed, two-bath end-terrace home comes to the market in Dublin city centre, just a three-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green. Extending to 74sq m (797sq ft), it is in good decorative order, although the main bathroom would benefit from modernisation. It is set back from the road with a large lawned garden to the front and small courtyard to the rear. It would benefit from energy upgrades. Ber E2
- Plus: Have the city on your doorstep
- Minus: Low Ber rating