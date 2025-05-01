Delgany four-bed with sea views and a delightful garden for €2.2m

Address : Angele Dei, 14 Kendalstown Rise, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €2,200,000 Agent : DNG

Kendalstown Rise, a small enclave of high-end homes in Delgany, was developed in the 1990s. Its mature woodlands were once part of the Bellevue Estate, the famous 18th-century house and gardens developed by the La Touche family in the late 1700s. Peter La Touche is reported to have spent £30,000 on the gardens, the same sum as it cost to erect Bellevue House in around 1785. Today that figure would be about €6 million for the gardens alone, which at the time had the largest conservatories in Europe.

Thanks to this investment by La Touche, sites at Kendalstown Rise have superb gardens with mature trees. Not only that, the name Bellevue, “beautiful view”, really captures the essence of homes here on generous gardens.

Angele Dei, a lovely four-bedroom house on a large site with mature trees, has just been launched to the market by DNG. Translating as Angel of God, it has had a name change since it was last on the market in 2021 when listed as Farniante from the French word meaning “sweet idleness and happy inaction”. It achieved €1.9 million at that time, according to the Property Price Register, well over its asking price of €1.6 million.

The views will make new owners swoon. Perched on an elevated one-acre site, the property was developed by previous owners who engaged Greystones-based architect Colum Ó Broin to redesign and extend the house.

It measures a most generous 366sq m (3,940sq ft), and there isn’t an inch out of place in this four-bedroom home.

In 2015, when it was being redesigned, then owners engaged numerous craftsmen including stonemason Peter Fitzpatrick from Co Clare who created internal cut-stone accent walls that add textural contrast to its natural colour scheme. Further high-end finishes are bespoke cabinetry by Newcastle Design in the kitchen and wardrobes, an integrated Sonos sound system and Variotherm underfloor heating downstairs and in upstairs bathrooms, which have marble tiling from the Stone Emporium.

Incredibly bright thanks to its south-facing aspect, there’s a Mediterranean feel to the place on a summer’s day thanks to floor-to-ceiling Aluclad glazing by Munster Joinery, giving marvellous views out to sea.

A spacious triple-aspect open-plan kitchen, lounge and diningroom takes centre stage downstairs and opens out to a sun-drenched terrace from two sets of sliding doors. A second livingroom, also with doors to the gardens and warmed by a gas fire, lies tucked away off the main hallway, as does a media room located adjacent to the front door.

Upstairs are three fine double bedrooms (a fourth bedroom lies downstairs adjacent to the kitchen), two of which are en suite. A real selling point here is that two of the bedrooms open out on to a super sun terrace which has amazing sea views during the day, with the twinkling lights of Delgany at night.

The gardens were designed by Frazer McDonogh of Rock and Waterscapes, a former medallist at Bloom and RHS (Royal Horticultural Society), and have herbaceous borders, lawns, meandering pathways and impressive outdoor lighting.

Angele Dei, in walk-in condition, has a Ber of B1 and is within easy reach of the N11 and close to a number of schools, leisure facilities and nature walks. It is now on the market seeking €2.2 million through DNG.