Crime & Law

Sudden death of man aged 34 being investigated by Garda watchdog

Police Ombudsman seeking witnesses to an incident in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on Saturday morning

The Office of the Police Ombudsman is engaging with the deceased man’s family. Fiosrú said that as the matter is under investigation, it could not make any further comment. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
The Office of the Police Ombudsman is engaging with the deceased man’s family. Fiosrú said that as the matter is under investigation, it could not make any further comment. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Jade Wilson
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 22:041 MIN READ

The sudden death of a man aged 34 on Saturday in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, is being investigated by Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

Fiosrú has appealed to any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including anyone who was on Main Street in Mullingar between 10am and 11am on Saturday, March 28th.

They are also seeking dashcam footage from passing vehicles in the location, or mobile device footage from anyone who may have witnessed the man and his interaction with gardaí.

The Office of the Police Ombudsman is engaging with the man’s family. Fiosrú said that as the matter is under investigation, it could not make any further comment.

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The referral to Fiosrú was made by a Garda Superintendent under section 203(1) of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act, which relates to any matter that appears to the Garda Commissioner to indicate that the act or omission of a member of Garda personnel may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

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Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times