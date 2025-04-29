Look inside: Extended Peter Pan-inspired four-bed in Delgany for €1.15m

Address : Wendon House, Church Road, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €1,150,000 Agent : DNG

Said to have been inspired by the story of Peter Pan, Wendon House on Church Road in Delgany, Co Wicklow, once bore the moniker Wendy’s House in a nod to JM Barrie’s 1904 play.

The 1930s quirky gem is instantly recognisable in the local community thanks to its unique architecture and fairy-tale charm, with a central turret, quaint casement windows and signature red door.

The house was last on the market in 2017, when it sold for €610,000, according to the Property Price Register. Since then, it has been extended and upgraded into what is on the market today: a fine four-bedroom house filled with character.

Hall

Kitchen

Bedroom four, now used as a study

Diningroom

New extension

Now period features such as original flooring, leaded windows and old fireplaces are married with contemporary features that bring the house up to date for 21st-century living.

Upgraded in 2022, an extension accessed from the diningroom and described in the brochure as blending “industrial chic with organic warmth” sits to the rear of the house. This new space, which replaced an old sunroom, brings the total floor area (including a 13sq m integrated garage) to 178sq m (1,916sq ft). It has a D1 Ber, which new owners may want to improve.

A wall of brick, Crittall-style doors and a free-standing stove add warmth, as does the herringbone flooring underfoot. It’s a great space providing a complete contrast to the older part of the property, and is now the focal point of this interesting four-bedroom home. It is also bathed in light, thanks to a large overhead roof light and expanse of glazing with a southerly orientation.

Inside the front door lies a study (listed as the fourth bedroom, a single) with leaded windows, while the kitchen, installed in 2024, sits opposite. In cool blue-green hues, the kitchen has a range of integrated appliances including a large wine and drinks fridge, with ample storage in a larder pantry and additional storage in an interconnecting original garage.

Three additional bedrooms lie upstairs, the principal of which has a contemporary en suite, while the family bathroom, updated in 2021, has an oversized double shower and free-standing bath.

Main bedroom

Family bathroom

Wraparound patio

A lawn area lies behind the patio

Lots of work was undertaken outside: the new extension design allowed for a small courtyard off the diningroom that has a fine specimen Acer palmatum. Wrapping around the entire back of the house is a newly laid sandstone patio bordered by a low wall that doubles as seating. Beyond is a lawn with well-stocked beds, allowing year-round colour. To the front there is off-street parking for an abundance of cars, with much privacy from mature Scots pine trees.

Located 350 metres from Delgany National School and just minutes from the village itself, the quaint house is also close to Greystones and the Dart. Its proximity to a wealth of amenities such as the Wicklow Mountains, the sea, yacht clubs and the like make the property attractive to those who enjoy the great outdoors.

This characterful home is now on the market through DNG seeking €1.15 million.