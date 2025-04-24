Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wexford from €275,000 to €1.25m

25 Carrickfoyle Terrace, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

€290,000, Gillespie Lowe Group

This one-bedroom terraced cottage is on a quiet road just off Old Kilmainham. Extending to 39sq m (419sq ft), it opens into a kitchen/livingroom with the bedroom to the rear. The E2-rated house has a small 3sq m back yard and is near Imma and all of the cafes and bars that Kilmainham village has to offer.

On view By appointment at glg.ie

63A Tritonville Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€595,000, Bennetts Auctioneers

This is a really well located detached two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The 75sq m (807sq ft) D2-rated house, built in 1990, is at the Newbridge Avenue end of this residential road. The livingroom and interconnecting kitchen are to the left with the bedrooms to the right.

On view By appointment at bennettsauctioneers.ie

27A The Mews, St Lawrence’s Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Sequestered of St Lawrence Road is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached mews house with off-street parking and a south-facing back garden. Built in 1998, it has an Edwardian-style porch with a dual aspect, interconnecting rooms downstairs and a large eat-in kitchen to the rear that leads out to the garden. The C3-rated home has three doubles and a single bedroom, with en suite principal.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

4 Rosmeen Gardens, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€1.25m, DNG

Within a few minutes’ walk of Dún Laoghaire’s Upper George’s Street and the Dart station at Sandycove and Glasthule, this is a large box-bay-fronted six-bedroom, two-bathroom Edwardian redbrick with lots of fine period features, including high ceilings, fireplace surrounds and interconnecting reception rooms. The G-rated property, which extends to 249sq m (2,680sq ft), is in need of refurbishment.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

12 Glen Bay, Poulshone, Gorey, Co Wexford

€275,000, Halnon Humphreys

South of Courtown, within a few minutes’ walk of Poulshone beach, is this three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house. The C3-rated home measures 98sq m, and one of its bedrooms is downstairs. The second en-suite bedroom has views of the sea. There’s a cornershop at the end of the road and also bus links to Gorey. It is about a 90-minute off-peak drive from Dublin.

On view By appointment at wexfordproperty.ie