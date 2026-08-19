Irish house price growth hits two-year low as market cools

Irish house prices rose at an annual rate of 5.6 per cent in June. Photograph: iStock

House price inflation slowed to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in June as a combination of increased supply, higher borrowing costs and uncertainty caused by the Iran war cooled the market.

The latest Residential Property Price Index indicated that prices nationally rose at an annualised rate of 5.6 per cent in June, down from 6.1 per cent in May.

This was the lowest level of price growth recorded in the Irish market since January 2024.

Property price inflation in Dublin fell to 4.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in May, while annual price growth outside Dublin was 6.4 per cent.

The latest snapshot comes amid several industry reports, pointing to slowdown in prices in certain segments of the market here.

This comes amid a contraction in real wages and a pickup in borrowing costs which dents the purchasing power of buyers.

The European Central Bank (ECB) lifted interest rates for the first time in nearly three years in June in response to higher levels of inflation.

The bank is expected to lift rates again in September, adding to borrowing costs here.

The figures indicated that the average price of a home purchased in the 12 months to June was €438,743 while the average in Dublin was €597,130.

The average price paid in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, the most expensive local authority area in the State, was €795,756.

The median price paid for a home nationally in the 12 months to June was €396,000.

High prices at the upper end of the market tend to distort the average which is why statisticians considers median prices more reflective of the overall market.

“A higher level of caution appears to have entered the market over recent months,” said Genevieve McGuirk, chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (Ipav).

“Practically, that means people are, wisely, a bit more careful, taking time over their decisions, and agents are having to caution sellers about their price expectations,” she said.

“While some locations are seeing an increase in development, overall, the supply situation is very problematic and that is likely to keep prices elevated,” McGuirk said.

Trevor Grant, chairperson of Irish Mortgage Advisors said while any slowdown will be welcomed by first-time buyers, “they’ll need to bear in mind that prices are still climbing, just less steeply”.

“The fundamental problem remains the same as it has been for years now – Ireland still isn’t building enough homes to meet demand from a growing population,” he said.

“Every quarter that completions fall short, that gap has a knock-on impact on prices,” Grant said.