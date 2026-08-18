Four seaside and lake homes around Ireland from €600,000

Crag Point, Craglea, Killaloe, Co Clare

Harry Brann Auctioneers, €2.5m

Crag Point, Craglea, Killaloe, Co Clare

This split-level luxury home is in an idyllic setting surrounded by lush green hills overlooking Lough Derg outside Killaloe in Co Clare. The detached home, extending to 366sq m (3,940sq ft), has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and occupies a private site of 3.37 acres. It features a private harbour for direct access to the lake. A raised outdoor terrace provides the perfect seating area where residents and guests can soak in the stunning views.

Inside, the kitchen features high, vaulted ceilings with white wood panelling and wooden beams. It flows into the diningroom, where floor-to-ceiling glazing allows for views of the water. In fact, views of the lake are prioritised throughout the home.

It also has a modern indoor sauna, three storage sheds, a boat shed and a garden room. The property is a five-minute drive from Killaloe and 30 minutes from Limerick city. Ber C

Cunnamore, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Hodnett Forde, €1.25m

Cunnamore, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Cunnamore, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co Cork

This detached home is surrounded by sea on the edge of Skibbereen. Extending to 294sq m (3,160sq ft), the property occupies an acre of land and is afforded unobstructed views across Roaring Water Bay and Carbery’s Hundred Isles. Inside, the home has been upgraded to a modern finish and uses extensive glazing to frame sea views throughout.

The sittingroom is the heart of the home with sliding French doors opening to an outdoor terrace facing directly out to the sea. The kitchen flows into the diningroom, and there is an additional sunroom off that. There is also a study, a library room, a shower room and a bedroom on the ground floor, with three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and a nursery on the first floor. It is about a 20-minute drive from Skibbereen and about 1½-hour drive from Cork airport. Ber B3

Rannyhual House, Kincasslagh, Co Donegal

Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, €600,000

Rannyhual House, Kincasslagh, Co Donegal

Rannyhual House, Kincasslagh, Co Donegal

This home occupies an elevated perch of 1½ acres overlooking Mullaghderg Lake, with views of Mullaghderg Bay beyond that. Inland, the dramatic Donegal landscape stretches towards the peak of the Errigal mountain. Extending to 280sq m (3,014sq ft), the detached property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It comes to the market in great condition, primed for a cosmetic modern upgrade.

The kitchen, the livingroom and the dining/sittingroom flow into each other, as well as the addition of a sunroom off the dining space. Two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, along with two further bedrooms on the first floor. It is about a 20-minute drive from both Cruit Island, where there is a golf course, and Gweedore. Ber C1

Rathmoylan, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

Purcell Properties & Savills, €1.395m

Rathmoylan, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

Rathmoylan, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

This coastal New England-style residence is set on about 0.8 of an acre of landscaped grounds in the coastal enclave of Rathmoylan in Dunmore East. Extending to 340sq m (3,600sq ft), the four-bedroom home is afforded uninterrupted sea and cliff-side views. It has a postcard-perfect facade with sheltered terraces, and a seaside-inspired interior of stark white and shades of blue.

The home was built by its current owners in 2010 and is filled with natural light. It features an Andrew Ryan-designed kitchen and a curved dining area accommodating the best views. The generous accommodation has been thoughtfully designed to maximise its surroundings and provide flexible living spaces. It also features a detached garage and geothermal heating. It is walking distance from Rathmoylan Cove Beach and 3km from Dunmore East. Ber A3