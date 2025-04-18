No ordinary house: light-filled and luxurious five-bed in Foxrock for €3.65m

Address : Rosbarnagh, Claremont Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €3,650,000 Agent : Bergins

It’s nice when someone leaves their place in good nick for the next occupant, and the owners of Rosbarnagh, in the south Dublin suburb of Foxrock, are leaving their house in immaculate condition for prospective buyers, completely refurbished to luxurious levels.

No expense has been spared, and no detail overlooked, during the recent upgrade of this 367sq m (3,950sq ft) detached home, discreetly located on private grounds off Claremont Road. Nothing is wasted, either, not even the sunlight: the upgrade work is designed to make the most of the southwesterly aspect to the front, with sleek, modern windows by Aru Joinery distributing the light all through the interiors. The house has an A2 energy rating, and is for sale through Bergins, seeking €3.65 million.

It’s easy to miss the entrance to to Rosbarnagh as you drive up Claremont Road. You’ll have to go on up to the Kerrymount Road roundabout, then come back down Claremont Road, and the entrance is on the right. You know this is no ordinary house when you pull up to the large two-car garage to the front. This custom-built, high-spec space measures 72sq m (775sq ft) – the size of an apartment – and has sliding glass doors on two sides.

It’s also very secure, with fingerprint access, and comfortable, with underfloor heating, a gas boiler, and solar panels on the roof. It is plumbed for water and waste, so if you wanted to use this versatile space as a home office, gate lodge or fitness studio, the option is there.

There is also a large area with space for four cars to park, with two electric vehicle charging points, and three handy storage units, each one with its own secure door and power point inside.

Most of the outdoor action happens in the large, private gardens to the front of the house, which on a nice summer’s day will get the sun throughout the day. Architecturally landscaped by Murphy & Sheanon, it’s a place for both relaxing and entertaining friends and family, with a large decked seating area and plumbed gas fire, a covered, raised platform with a large Jacuzzi, and an outdoor cooking and dining area under a stylish, contemporary pergola. It’s all surrounded by mature planting and specimen trees displaying a variety of seasonal colours.

The double-height entrance hall is a head-turning introduction to the house itself, sweeping upwards and outwards in a dazzling show of curves and angles, topped with gorgeous pendant lighting by United Alabaster. The curved staircase has polished Italian plaster walls, and solid timber flooring runs from the hallway throughout the downstairs rooms.

To the right of the hall is an even more headspinning space – the kitchen and dining area, which serves as the centrepiece of the house, drawing the visitor in, with vertiginous vaulted ceiling and a wall of bifold doors on two sides opening out to the entertaining space in the front garden. It’s fitted with a Porter & Jones kitchen, and an island with a feldspato polished granite top from Italy that shimmers in turquoise tones. The island features integrated appliances, and there’s also a handy refrigerated drawer for keeping drinks cool before serving to your guests.

At the back of the kitchen is a wall of timber-clad units with fridge-freezer, Gaggenau oven and a large concealed unit containing a coffee bar with full storage and lighting.

The main reception room, to the left of the hall, runs from the front to the rear of the house, with Crittall doors leading out to the back garden. This room has a feature electric fire and bespoke fitted wall and floor units by Bear Creations. Next to the reception room is a home office/study, also stretching from front to back, and with Crittall doors opening out to a private courtyard to the rear. Also on this side is a well-equipped utility room with custom cabinetry and a door out to the back garden.

A curved inner hallway takes you to a cloakroom and large guest WC, and on to two double bedrooms at the back – one with French doors out to the back garden, the other with a beautiful en suite. The back garden is small and private, laid in paving and artificial grass with mature plantings, and surrounded by granite walls.

Completing the downstairs area is a large family room with a gas fire and double doors opening out to the large outdoor dining and cooking area in the front. With these doors thrown open, and the bifold kitchen doors open, the scene is set for a memorable garden party.

The curved stairway leads up to a stunning glazed walkway looking down over the hall; this serves to divide the upstairs into two discrete zones. To the left is a large, luxurious bedroom suite, with vaulted ceilings and dramatic angles, with an eye-catching full-height fabric-panelled headboard. Adjoining this bedroom suite is a large bathroom with gold-hued tiling and creamy marble, and a large walk-in dressingroom.

On the other side of the walkway are two more large double bedrooms looking out to the front of the house and two large bathrooms, one with a free-standing bathtub in deep bronze hues. The bathrooms feature prow-style windows jutting out the back, but there’s a trick of the light: one of the panes is mirrored to avoid being overlooked by the houses behind.

The larger bedroom has custom wardrobes by Bear Creations, and another interesting feature is that the two Velux windows open out to create pop-up balconies.