Renovated five-bed Edwardian in Sandymount for €1.79m

Address : 2 Oaklands Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €1,790,000 Agent : DNG

Talk to someone who lives near Sandymount, and you’ll hear a recurring theme. People may move into the area for the proximity to the sea or the fine period houses, but they stay because they have become part of its close-knit community.

The owners of number 2 Oaklands Park are no different. When speaking of their immediate neighbours, they become emotional as they recall the street parties and how everyone keeps an eye out for one another. The kids on the road all go to school together as part of a “walking bus” initiative, with parents taking turns to escort, and there is always a meet-up on Sandymount Green after pick-up.

They bought the Edwardian redbrick in 2010. It was in such a sorry state that their architect recommended they demolish the left side of the house to ensure their own safety. They gutted the remaining rooms and rebuilt out and up. The five-bedroom, semidetached house now has a floor area of 220sq m (2,368sq ft) and is on the market through DNG with an asking price of €1.79 million.

The property has been maintained and upgraded over the last decade, with three new bathrooms fitted in the past year. A sauna and plunge pool were lockdown additions, and the owners say they are still used daily.

The accommodation consists of two reception rooms to the right of the home. The livingroom is at the front and has custom-made units at each side of the fireplace. The diningroom with panelled walls is through double doors and has access to the garden.

At the other side of the house is an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke white units and has a Belfast sink and Silestone countertop. The living area has a vaulted ceiling and full glass windows and doors in the corner looking out to the garden.

There is also a utility room and a guest bathroom off the hallway.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a dressingroom and en suite bathroom with a tiled porcelain wood-effect floor, a shower with rainwater head and a free-standing rolltop bath.

There are two more double bedrooms and a bathroom on this level.

Up again at the top of the house are another two double bedrooms – each enjoying views of Poolbeg and the Aviva Stadium – and a bathroom.

The garden starts at the side of the house and has granite paving that wraps around to the back patio. It has been designed by Maryland Landscapes to be low maintenance. The lawn is made of artificial grass, with planting and mature trees in the borders. There are two block-built outhouses, and the four-person sauna neatly tucked away to the side.

The owners favourite thing about the house is the ability to open the back doors and allow the garden to become an extension of the kitchen. Or sitting in the “cosy” kitchen at night and looking out to the garden when it’s all lit up.

The house comes with a B2 energy rating and has double-glazed windows and doors, and underfloor heating in the kitchen.

Oaklands Park is just off Serpentine Avenue so both Ballsbridge and Sandymount villages are a short walk away. The Dart station is five minutes on foot and there are several schools in the area including Star of the Sea, Educate Together and Scoil Mhuire in Sandymount, as well as St Conleth’s, St Michael’s and The Teresian School within the postcode.

The owners are remaining in the area as they can’t bear to leave the “amazing” community and the convenience of the Dublin 4 location.