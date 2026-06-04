Rugby

Rónan Kelleher replaces injured Dan Sheehan as Leinster make three changes for Stormers semi-final

Jamison Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier return to the starting side for Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium

Rónan Kelleher comes into the Leinster side for Saturday's URC semi-final against the Stormers. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho
Rónan Kelleher comes into the Leinster side for Saturday's URC semi-final against the Stormers. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 15:231 MIN READ

Dan Sheehan has lost his fitness battle ahead of Leinster’s URC semi-final against the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), with Rónan Kelleher coming in at hooker in one of three changes to the side that beat Lions 59-10 in last week’s quarter-final.

The good news for Leo Cullen is that Joe McCarthy, player of the match against the Lions, has shaken off a knock and takes his place in the secondrow alongside James Ryan.

The other changes see Jamison Gibson-Park return in place of Luke McGrath at scrumhalf, where he will be partnered by Sam Prendergast at halfback, while Josh van der Flier is named at openside flanker in place of Scott Penny.

Jack Conan comes into the replacements, with Garry Ringrose replacing Robbie Henshaw on the bench. McGrath and Harry Byrne are the replacement halfbacks.

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LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Alex Usanov, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

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