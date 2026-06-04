Ireland experiences third hottest spring on record, says Met Éireann

Met Éireann said May was mild and dry, with a heat dome bringing record-breaking hot conditions towards the end of the season. Photograph: Laura Hutton

This spring was the third warmest in 126 years with a national mean temperature of 10.14 degrees, according to Met Éireann’s latest seasonal climate statement.

It found the months of March, April and May were “exceptionally warm,” behind just two other spring seasons since 1900.

Seven of the ten warmest springs have occurred since 2001, while last year’s season was warmer than 2026.

The national forecaster said March was “mild and relatively wet”; April “mild and quite sunny”; and May “mild and dry with a heat dome bringing record-breaking hot conditions towards the end of the season.”

This year’s spring was milder than average, although it was wetter than average in the west of the country and drier than average in the south and east.

The national average rainfall for spring 2026 was around normal with 103 per cent of the 1991-2020 long-term average of 257.5mm ranking as the 32nd wettest spring since 1941.

The highest daily rainfall total was 38.6mm at Belmullet, Co Mayo on April 4th.

The number of very wet days ranged from two at both Oak Park, Co Carlow and Dublin Airport, Co Dublin to 11 days at Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry. A “very wet” day is defined as experiencing 10mm or more of rainfall.

It was the wettest spring for seven years in parts of the northwest and the driest for six years in parts of the east.

Mean temperatures for the season ranged from 8.9 degrees at Knock Airport, Co Mayo to 10.7 degrees at both Sherkin Island, Co Cork and Shannon Airport, Co Clare.

The season’s highest temperature was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on May 26th reaching 30.6 degrees. (A separate temperature of 30.9 degrees recorded in both Limerick and Tipperary last week was sourced from a different type of recording station and also requires verification)

That was the highest daily maximum temperature for spring ever recorded at a weather recording station. However, the national forecaster said this is subject to verification as a number of stations that provisionally broke records will undergo investigation.

Spring 2026 ranked third warmest in Ireland since 1900. Photograph: Alan Betson

[ Seven Irish weather stations recorded temperatures of more than 30.6 degrees in MayOpens in new window ]

There are 25 automated stations from which Met Éireann receives immediate data.

The season’s lowest air minimum temperature was recorded at Markree, Co Sligo reaching -3.8 degrees on March 6th. The lowest grass minimum was -8.6 degrees reported at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin on March 3rd.

All stations reported ground frost during the season. The number of days with ground frost ranged from three at Cork Airport to 45 at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Eighteen stations set new station records for spring maximum air temperatures between Sunday, May 24th and Wednesday, May 27th.

Seasonal mean wind speeds ranged from 6.4 knots (11.9km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork to 15.1 knots (28.0km/h) at Mace Head, Co Galway.

Storm force winds were reported during Storm Dave on March 25th at Malin Head, Co Donegal and on April 4th at Roches Point, Co Cork.

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