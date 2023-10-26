Ireland’s most expensive apartment: Dublin 4 penthouse sold for €7 million

Lansdowne Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4: The buyer of its most-expensive unit, number 24, The Burbidge, is understood to be a private Irish businessperson.

Having already set the record in December 2021 for the most valuable transaction to have ever taken place in the Irish apartment market with the €6.5 million sale of one of its penthouses, Lansdowne Place has set the bar even higher following the recent completion of a €7 million deal.

While the high-end residential scheme includes pop star Rod Stewart and former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane among its owners, the buyer of its most-expensive unit, number 24, The Burbidge, is understood to be a private Irish businessperson.

The sale of the 3,454sq ft penthouse, which is complemented by a 1,879sq ft roof terrace and a 189sq ft roof pod, was completed on September 5th last according to the latest returns on the Property Price Register. While the transaction is accorded a lower value of €6,167,400 on the register, that figure does not take account of the 13.5 per cent VAT rate applied to new-build properties. The price paid for the property once VAT is included comes to €6,999,999.

Located on the seventh floor of the scheme, number 24, The Burbidge, extends across a total area of 5,522sq ft and comprises three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes, a powder room, living/dining area, lounge, kitchen and a laundry room.

Developed by Joe O’Reilly’s Chartered Land on the site of the former Jurys and Berkeley Court Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Lansdowne Place will be seen by many as fulfilling Sean Dunne’s original boom-era vision for the site as an exclusive, concierge-serviced enclave comparable to those found in cities such as London and New York.

Quite apart from the quality of the accommodation provided by its apartments, the Dublin 4 development offers residents extensive private amenities on site. Liam Guerin, head of concierge services for the scheme, oversees a 24-hour guest service to cater for residents’ every whim.

Owners and occupiers at Lansdowne Place have access to a fitness suite, wellness centre and treatment rooms. Further amenities include a morning lounge with coffee, pastries and papers, a more formal lounge for meetings, in addition to a meeting room that can also be used as a dining space for larger dinner parties – with a separate kitchen for caterers.

In a nod to the site’s historic use as the location for Trinity College’s Botanic Gardens, the outdoor spaces incorporate a private botanic garden of their own. Lansdowne Place is, to this day, bounded by the original wrought-iron Richard Turner railings that surrounded Trinity’s gardens for more than 100 years.