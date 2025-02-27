Substantial Edwardian on Hannaville Park in Terenure for €1.35m

Address : 18 Hannaville Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W Price : €1,350,000 Agent : DNG

Characterised by its busy village centre and a mixture of Victorian and Edwardian architecture, Terenure – or Tír an Iúir – translates from the Irish as being “land of the yew tree”.

Its proximity to the city, served by a host of buses, makes this an ideal suburban base for families. This is certainly the case for current residents of 18 Hannaville Park, who say it has been an ideal location for raising their family. “As we both have full-time jobs, the convenience of the kids being able to walk to school and take buses to music classes made it a very convenient and happy home for us,” the owners say.

They purchased their five-bedroom midterrace Edwardian property in 2004. “As it had been well cared for by previous owners, we just had some cosmetic changes to do. But at the time we insulated the roof, and retiled the front with original slates. We also installed two Velux windows in the attic – and floored it too – so there’s now lots of storage,” they say.

Their home changed over the 21-year tenure as the family’s needs required. “The fifth bedroom [on the top floor] was originally a bedroom when we had an au pair, then we changed it to a bathroom, but during Covid we changed it to a study as we needed the extra workspace. It could be changed back to a bathroom again if needed,” say the owners, who are rightsizing locally due to an impending empty nest.

In changing the bedroom to a study, the family engaged interior designer Jane Higgins to design bespoke shelving, which, as it was made off-site, meant there was little mess during installation. She also designed a unit for the principal bedroom – in the form of bookshelves – and another unit for the Farrow & Ball Hague Blue-painted units in the livingroom.

It’s a substantial home, extending to a generous 174sq m (1,873sq ft) set over two floors and a return.

At hall level lie two interconnecting formal reception rooms, both of which are laid out as living spaces, and the one to the front benefits from a fine bay window. Here, period details include tall ceilings, original fireplaces, picture rails and original leaded stained glass doors that separate the two rooms. These doors – and the main front door itself – have been re-leaded and repaired, adding interest to this Edwardian home.

Beyond these formal rooms a door leads to a fine informal living and diningroom – drenched in light thanks to a large roof light overhead – with a contemporary stylish Nobilia kitchen lying beyond, adjacent to a separate utility room.

Upstairs, five bedrooms lie over two floors, the principal of which is impressive as it has a matching bay window to the drawingroom below alongside a second, full size window, making the room particularly bright.

Downstairs has access to the rear garden via a set of French doors from the informal living/dining area. Here, with a westerly aspect, the 35ft rear garden has a low-maintenance layout thanks to sandstone paving surrounded by raised beds.

It is located within walking distance of a library, the pool in Terenure College, and all 49 acres at Bushy Park, along with an array of shops, including supermarkets Lidl, Aldi and Tesco, craft offerings at the Brown Pig Butcher and artisanal treats from Lotts and Co.

Owners have loved their time here, the period feel of their home and the convenience of being within walking distance of so many amenities.

Their home, which has a Ber of D1 – though it has new triple-glazed windows and a new boiler – is now on the market through DNG seeking €1.35 million.