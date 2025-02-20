New homes from €435,000 in Clonburris, with two- and three-beds eligible for first-time buyer schemes

Address : Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22 Price : €435,000 Agent : DNG

Keepers Lock is a new development in Clonburris, Dublin 22. More than 280 hectares have been given over for the government-funded town that is expected to be home to more than 23,000 people when complete.

This second phase at Keepers Lock sees the release of 24 houses that are due to be ready for occupation by August. Developer Kelland Homes has priced the properties with the Help to Buy and First Home schemes in mind.

There is a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses at the scheme with the majority of two and three-bed types coming in under €500,000, making them eligible for the first-time buyer incentives.

Hallway

Livingroom

The first phase of 40 homes was launched last April to strong interest, according to selling agents DNG. Finding an affordable home so close to the city is a rarity, so buyers so far have predominantly been first-timers who are keen to stay in the capital.

READ MORE

On offer are two midterrace houses, The Foxglove, which measure 90sq m (969sq ft) and cost from €435,000; and The Daisy (types one and two), which make up 15 of the three-bedroom mid/end-terrace houses on offer, with a floor area of 113sq m (1,216sq ft), priced from €475,000.

Kitchen

Dining area

The only three-bed end-terrace house with side entrance called the Lily is 115sq m (1,234sq ft) and priced at €510,000. Lastly, the Bluebell is the name for the six four-bedroom end-terrace types that start at €535,000 and measure 149sq m (1,600sq ft).

All homes will be A2-rated with heat pumps, double-glazed windows, high levels of insulation and an on-demand ventilation system.

Main bedroom

Garden

The kitchens are by FitzGerald’s and Neff appliances are included. Bathroom suites are fitted with rainwater shower heads and heated towel rails.

Every household will automatically become a member of the management company, with annual fees coming in at about €580-€620 a year.

Two-bedroom units come with one designated parking space, while the three- and four-bedroom homes will have two spaces. A car is not a necessity, however, as the development is beside Fonthill Clondalkin train station and close to the Luas red line at the Red Cow.

When complete, there will be a total of 256 homes at Keepers Lock. The scheme will be part of the new community at Clonburris, which is being developed over the next decade to include retail outlets, leisure amenities and entertainment options.

The government-designated strategic zone is due to have more than 9,000 residences when construction ends at the site. It is being designed around open spaces that will include playgrounds, sports fields and fitness facilities.

While residents are waiting for the amenities to come on board, Keepers Lock is within walking distance of Clondalkin village and local schools and sports clubs, as well as the greenway along the Grand Canal towpath.

First-time buyers have the option to apply for the Help to Buy scheme on the homes that are under €500,000 to claim the lesser of €30,000 or 10 per cent of the purchase value of a new home. The First Home shared-equity scheme is also an option, in which the Government and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of the home (or 20 per cent if also claiming Help to Buy).

This phase is launching this weekend (from February 21st) through DNG New Homes.