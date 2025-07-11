Apartment living on the waterfront in Dalkey for €875,000

Address : Apt 29, Bartra Rock, Harbour Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €875,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agents

When it was originally launched in the late 1990s, the Bartra Rock development on Harbour Road in Dalkey boasted some of the most expensive apartments in Ireland. Set behind electric gates and built by Noonan Construction, its 27 units are arranged around communal gardens and sit a short walk from Dalkey’s historic core.

In 2001, number four – one of the larger three-bedroom units with about 130sq m (1,400sq ft) of floor space – was asking IR£625,000 (€793,586). In an indication of its enduring popularity, the same unit came through the boom and the bust that followed to achieve €1.15 million, 14 years later in 2015.

Hunters Estate Agents has just launched number 29 to the market and its selling points remain the same as when the units at Bartra Rock were first constructed: a bright three-bedroom apartment with uninterrupted, panoramic views of Dublin Bay, stretching from Howth Head to Dalkey Island.

Decorated in muted maritime hues and located in one of Dublin’s most sought-after communities, the unit lies on the first floor and is quoting €875,000.

Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft) the living/diningroom is the focal point and has the benefit of being dual-aspect. Here, lots of glazing – with six near-full-height windows – means this space is not just bathed in light, it is soaked in sea views.

These views are further enhanced by the apartment’s three balconies: two off the main and third bedrooms respectively and one accessed from the diningroom, providing superb spaces to sit and observe the rhythms of the sea and its marine traffic. Thursday evenings are particularly interesting here with yacht racing in the bay and the sight of mainsails and spinnakers adding interest along the sea front.

A separate kitchen has views to Dalkey Island and serves the dining area. The property also has two bathrooms: one off the hallway and an en suite to the principal bedroom, which has secondary access from the hall.

What is on sale here is a slice of coastal living in the C1-rated apartment, which has double-glazed windows throughout. Within walking distance to the popular villages of Dalkey, Glasthule and Sandycove, it is close to Bullock Harbour where you can buy fresh fish on the pier, or indeed if you don’t feel like cooking, have it served up locally at Caviston’s of Sandycove. The harbour also has an angling club, Dalkey Sea Scouts, a diving club, a kayak club and a slipway to launch boats that don’t have moorings (permission for same is given annually by Dublin Port Company).

In terms of access to the city and beyond, the Dart and bus to the city centre and Aircoach to Dublin Airport are all close by, though with views like this, you’d hardly want to leave.