Spacious and modern four-bed in Terenure for €1.25m

Terenure Gate is a development built by Laurence Keegan’s Kimpton Developments in 2017 on the site of an 1830s convent. The location is fantastic, just before the village on Terenure Road West, and it’s made up of a mixture of townhouses, apartments and three-storey duplex homes.

Number 44 is a duplex and is being brought to market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.295m. The owners bought it during the second phase of the development and describe how they found and completed the purchase as “pure serendipity”; they have been very happy here and are now moving to embark on a renovation project but will be staying within Terenure.

“The location has everything,” says the owner, as he lists off the nearby schools (a primary at the front gates), the five-minute walk to the village, the six-minute walk to Terenure rugby club, the many leisure centres and swimming pools in the area. He will miss the sense of the community as typified by annual neighbourhood street feasts.

They have created a beautiful home over the years with tasteful design combining with a relaxed style making for a laid-back 185sq m (1991sq ft) home in walk-in condition – it has been recently painted and is in mint condition. The Ber is A3, so the home will qualify for a green mortgage.

The hallway has an engineered oak floor that runs through the ground floor and has understairs storage and a guest WC. A bright sittingroom opens to the left, large and airy with a deep box bay window, a gas inset fire and bespoke cabinetry on either side of the fireplace. Glass doors are pulled open to a large kitchen with dining area and a living area tucked away at its end.

Sage green units contrast with a ceramic Velstone countertop that extends into a curved breakfast bar. It’s a lovely kitchen with plenty of units, a wine rack, a double oven and spot lighting.

Sliding doors open on to a smart deck that faces southwest, so it’s a complete sun trap in the summer. The garden is superbly designed, with fencing painted a deep grey, concrete planters throughout and, cleverly placed between the planters, long wide benches that make for a large space for entertaining.

The benches are also perfectly placed for an evening spent watching sport, as the shed in the corner doubles up as a home bar, complete with large TV hidden behind a set of doors. Plants include a tall Pittosporum, a Tasmanian tree fern and a Mexican fleabane.

On the first floor are three bedrooms. The room to the front of the house has two windows and good views over the village – there’s plenty of room here for a desk, although the landing just outside it would also accommodate a decent study nook.

There are two smaller rooms to the back of the house, a beautiful family bathroom and a first-floor laundry room obviating the need to endlessly haul clothes downstairs to the kitchen or utility.

The main bedroom is on the top floor and it’s gorgeous, a confection of slanting ceilings and sloping eaves, with plenty of room for seating and a dressing area. It has a large en suite painted a moody navy, which works well with the blue/grey shade of the bedroom, and beside the bathroom is a dressingroom, with storage cleverly built into the eaves.

Overall it’s a stylish house in walk-in condition with an abundance of space in a sought-after location.