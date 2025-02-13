Modern and elegant apartment in heart of Dún Laoghaire for €675,000

Address : 21 George's Street Upper, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

If you enjoy the buzz of living in a bustling town centre, close to all the action and handy for all the amenities, you might want to give this first-floor Victorian apartment on the main street in Dún Laoghaire a second look.

Number 21 George’s Street Upper is right in the middle of this south Dublin seaside town, above Harry’s Cafe Bar, and across the road from Dún Laoghaire shopping centre. It’s got its own entrance on Northumberland Avenue. Step outside your front door and you’re just yards away from a variety of restaurants, bars and shops. Or stroll down to the seafront, along the East Pier and through the Dún Laoghaire Baths plaza, stopping for a Teddy’s ice cream beside the People’s Park.

The owners of number 21, built in about 1820, wanted to be in the thick of it, and also wanted to live in comfort and style, so they completely upgraded and modernised this spacious, high-ceilinged apartment, which measures a generous 110sq m (1,705sq m). They put in double-glazing in the large sash windows, bringing the Ber up to a B2, and commissioned MLK Interiors to reimagine the apartment as a modern, elegant living space with a timeless character. It’s now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €675,000.

Stairs lead from the entrance up to a landing, where there is ample cloak storage and cupboards, and into the hallway through a Crittall door. The hall is laid in a rich herringbone wood, which points the way down to a stunning kitchen/dining/livingroom via another Crittall door. It’s a big, bright space with herringbone wood floors and braided walls, and the large sash window frames and shutters have been painted black to contrast nicely with the white-painted walls and ceiling.

“At first I said no way do I want black window frames,” says the owner. “But when I saw them done, they looked amazing, and now they’re my favourite feature.”

The designer kitchen has built-in appliances, wall and floor units, a large island and marble worktops, with bespoke lighting suspended from the high ceilings. There’s a large dining table that opens out for entertaining guests, and a living area for relaxation. It’s all beautifully finished off, with tasteful furnishings and accessories straight out of a home decor magazine cover.

There are two large double bedrooms, each with high ceilings, ceiling coving and inset lights, and its own well-designed en suite shower room. Bedroom one’s en suite has porcelain tiled walls and floor with curved mosaic tiled panel and step-in double shower. Bedroom two’s en suite has natural stone-tiled floor and walls, fully tiled shower with rainwater shower head and a modern rectangular wash-hand basin with vanity unit.

There is a large attic space above the apartment, and there may be scope to convert this space and bring the apartment up to another level, subject to planning permission. There is residential disc parking for two cars on the surrounding streets.