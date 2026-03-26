Sandro Tonali on target as Italy end Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes in Bergamo

Sandro Tonali scores Italy's first goal during the World Cup playoff semi-final against Northern Ireland at Stadio di Bergamo. Photograph: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

World Cup playoff semi-final: Italy 2 [Tonali 56; Kean 80] Northern Ireland 0

Northern Ireland’s World Cup dreams were ended by Italy as Michael O’Neill’s young side fell to a 2-0 qualifying playoff semi-final defeat in Bergamo.

Northern Ireland battled superbly against an Italy side under immense pressure to deliver qualification after two consecutive failures to reach a tournament they have won four times, but were undone by second-half goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

Having reached half-time with the match still goalless, Northern Ireland successfully ramped up the tension inside the Stadio di Bergamo, but it was released in the 56th minute when Tonali capitalised on a poor clearance from Isaac Price to thrash home.

Kean, a constant threat throughout the night, then settled it 10 minutes from time as his left-footed strike went in off the post.

As well as Northern Ireland defended, they carved out few chances of their own to score, missing the creativity of Conor Bradley and the aerial threat of Dan Ballard as injuries took their toll.

Those absentees had seen O’Neill – who has juggled preparations for this game with his job as Blackburn boss – name a side with an average age of just 22.5, Northern Ireland’s second youngest postwar starting XI, with the 30-year-old Paddy McNair the only player over the age of 24.

As expected, Italy were quick to put Northern Ireland under pressure. Kean’s early shot was deflected wide, with Tonali’s header from the resulting corner looping just wide.

Pierce Charles then parried a powerful strike from Federico Dimarco and Trai Hume made a crucial block to deny Tonali a tap-in.

But as the game settled down, Northern Ireland began to grow into it. When Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori conceded a cheap corner, Justin Devenny’s inswinging cross somehow bounced inside the goal area with nobody getting a touch.

Ethan Galbraith burst forward but the Swansea man hesitated before hitting a shot which was charged down by Calafiori, with a pass to the open Price surely the better option.

Nevertheless a narrow, compact Northern Ireland were excelling at frustrating a nervous Italy side, who were struggling to carve out clear openings.

Gennaro Gattuso no doubt had strong words for his Italy players at the break and they came out fired up once again.

They were gifted a huge chance when Terry Devlin’s back pass from inside the centre-circle clipped McNair, with the ball running for Mateo Retegui.

However, Spencer made a superb recovery run before Charles took a whack in collecting the ball. Moments later a fizzing shot from Kean was pushed wide by Charles.

A goal was coming. Price got a defensive head on a cross from the right but diverted it straight to Tonali, who finished with a first-time shot.

Kean went close again before Hume made his second goalsaving intervention in the 73rd minute, keeping out Esposito’s header on the line.

Five minutes later Kean was unlucky to see an audacious bicycle kick go wide but then delivered the killer blow.

Tonali turned provider, lofting the ball forward, and the former Everton striker cut inside Ruairi McConville before beating Charles with a low strike.

Substitute Jamie Reid stabbed wide from a corner in stoppage time but Northern Ireland’s chance had gone.