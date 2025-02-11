Residential

What will €295,000 buy in Dublin and Laois?

Two homes, one price: A two-bed terraced house in D3 or a large, detached home in Ballyroan

33 Merchant's Road, D03, East Wall, Dublin 3
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Feb 11 2025 - 05:00

Town

33 Merchant’s Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

DNG, €295,000

This classic two-bedroom, one-bathroom, terraced brick house is at the west end of Merchant’s Road, far from the busy traffic throughway to East Wall Road. It is a part of the city that has changed dramatically in the last decade, with high-rise building works on almost every street, including construction to the rear of this property. It has an open-plan livingroom-cum-kitchen that gets light to both front and back of the property. There is a small, south-facing yard to the rear where bins can be stored. Upstairs, the layout comprises two double bedrooms and a shower room, which is a plus, as many homes of this type have the bathroom downstairs. The E1 Ber-rated property extends to 60sq m (645sq ft). Parking is on-street. Fairview Park is nearby.

Plus: The bathroom is upstairs

Minus: You have to take bins through the house

4 Glenbrook, Ballyroan, Co Laois
4 Glenbrook, Ballyroan, Co Laois

Country

4 Glenbrook, Ballyroan, Co Laois

Clement Herron Real Estate, €295,000

Sequestered off the main road in a small estate is a fine four-bedroom detached house that has everything a busy household needs by way of space and layout. At hall level it has a large kitchen, a utility room, a small office and separate sittingroom. Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a shower en suite. The house extends to 159sq m (1,711sq ft). The village is home to a national school and a GAA club, with a secondary school about 6km away. Abbeyleix is 4.5km away, while Portlaoise is 11km away.

Plus: The property has a B3 Ber rating

Minus: The heating system is oil-fired

