‘There has to be a winner’: Unbridled joy in Czech fans’ favourite Dublin pub

The Lundy Foot in Temple Bar was formerly known as the Czech Inn and it was the unofficial home for Dublin’s Czech population for many years.

It showed Czech league football and ice hockey, the country’s twin sporting obsessions.

The Czech immigrant population was never as numerous as those from Eastern European countries, according to Richard Velech who settled in early on Thursday for the crunch World Cup qualifying match against Ireland in his blue and red Czech shirt.

Many left Ireland as economic conditions at home improved, but he alongside his friend Lukas Dej stayed – Velech for 13 years, Dej for 19.

Velech has already secured tickets for the World Cup game against South Korea in Mexico. Like fans of every country involved in the World Cup playoff, he bought them as a hopeful punt.

“I can’t lose,” says Velech before the game. “Ireland is my second home”.

His friend felt the same way.

As kick-off approached, they were joined by Czech brothers Miroslav Ferenc – who has been living in Ireland for the last 12 years – and Ladislav who arrived into Ireland that morning.

Czechia fans Lukas Dej (left) and Richard Velech celebrate Czechia's late equalising goal in The Lundy Foot in Dublin

“He’s the only one who came from Prague to Dublin for this day,” Miroslav quipped.

In this little outpost of Czechia in a sea of green, they were joined by their Slovakian friend Dejan Savic who kept one eye on the television and another on his phone where he watched Slovakia playing Kosovo in their World Cup playoff.

As the pub became silent while the nervous, fractious game on the television played out, Savic let out a yelp.

“Sorry, it’s a different game,” he said to startled pubgoers.

Slovakia had scored, but he folded the phone when his country went 4-2 down and opted to support his neighbours instead.

“These are my friends. We were all one country until 1993,” he said of the Velvet Revolution that led to the break-up of Czechoslovakia.

The Czech contingent was furious at what looked like a soft penalty when Nathan Collins was fouled in the box. “You know how you felt after the Thierry Henry handball, that’s how we feel right now,” said Dej.

Ladislav Ferenc, Lukas Dej, Richard Velech and Miroslav Ferenc watch the World Cup playoff game in The Lundy Foot (formerly The Czech Inn) in Dublin

There was no dispute about the second Irish goal though. All acknowledged Ireland were well on top.

Then began the fight back. Everybody was wrung out by the end of extra time. The unbridled joy when Czechia won a penalty shoot-out was quickly followed by humility.

“We’re sorry to Ireland,” said Dej immediately apologising for his exuberance to any Irish person present.

He said before the game that he would be happy if either team won having lived in Ireland for so long. “But in football, there has to be a winner or a loser.”

Velech’s dream of going to the World Cup in Mexico is still alive; Ireland’s unfortunately is not.