Light-filled dormer bungalow in Rathfarnham for €550,000

Address : 33 Templeroan Grove, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : 550,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac is 33 Templeroan Grove, a semidetached dormer bungalow in the popular Templeroan estate. It appears on the Property Price Register as having last sold in 2021, when it achieved €500,000.

Since then, its owners have refurbished and upgraded the 95sq m (1,023sq ft) house with new double-glazed windows, a new gas-fired boiler and radiators, along with Legrand light switches and sockets and new Doras doors, frames, architraves and skirting, turning it into what is on offer today: a turnkey two-bedroom house ready for prospective new owners to move straight in.

Off the bright hallway lies a livingroom with an open fireplace set in a marble hearth and engineered wide-plank flooring, which opens to a kitchen/diningroom via a set of double doors.

KItchen dining area

The property has all white interiors

With an open-plan layout, this space is bathed in light thanks to its southerly aspect, with the light bouncing off its all-white interiors. Making the most of its aspect is made the most of by a set of French doors that lead out on to the sun-drenched rear garden.

READ MORE

Upstairs are two good-sized double bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while a second shower room lies at garden level.

Within walking distance to both primary and secondary schools such as Sancta Maria College, Coláiste Éanna, St Colmcille’s junior and senior schools as well as St Colmcille’s community school, the area is very popular with families due to the array of local amenities on the doorstep.

[ Elegant Dún Laoghaire Edwardian with stylish surprises for €1.85mOpens in new window ]

Living room

Bedroom 1

Bedroom 2

Rear garden has a southerly aspect

These include Rathfarnham, Nutgrove and Dundrum shopping centres and leisure facilities at Marlay Park, St Enda’s Park and St Enda’s playing fields, as well as numerous golf courses and the Dublin Mountains, all of which are within a short distance.

Its Ber is now C3, and number 33 has just been launched to the market seeking €550,000 through DNG.

The selling agent suggests there is scope for further development on the site, subject to the usual planning requirements.