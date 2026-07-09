Residential

Five homes from €625,000 on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow

These properties are new to the market in Dundrum, Foxrock, Enniskerry, Rathgar and Beaumont

141 St Columbanus Road
141 St Columbanus Road
Jessica Doyle
Thu Jul 09 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

141 St Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€675,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom midterrace home was fully renovated in 2019 and is in a fresh, modern condition. Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft), it features an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear of the ground floor with vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to the back garden, which has a sunken patio and a lawn. A versatile home office/possible third bedroom is at the front of the house with two bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Kelston Park
8 Kelston Park

8 Kelston Park, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.795 million, DNG

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has an ample southwest-facing back garden. Extending to 230sq m (2,476sq ft), the home, constructed by Park Developments, has three ground-floor reception rooms as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with a living space.

The five bedrooms are upstairs, two of which are en suite. The main bedroom sits to the front of the property with a Juliet balcony. Ber B3

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On view: By appointment at dng.ie

8 Glen View
8 Glen View

8 Glen View, Kilgarron Hill, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

€1.325 million, Daphne Kaye

This four-bedroom detached house sits in a quiet enclave within walking distance from Enniskerry village. It features a double-fronted facade and a 24m-long, southwest-facing landscaped back garden. Extending to 210sq m (2,260sq ft), it features light-filled interiors including a spacious livingroom, a family room, a kitchen/diningroom, a toilet and a utility on the ground floor with two en suite bedrooms, two further bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at daphnekayeandassociates.ie

66 Kenilworth Square South
66 Kenilworth Square South

66 Kenilworth Square South, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€1.6 million, Mullery O’Gara

This four-bedroom semidetached Victorian residence occupies a prime position on Kenilworth Square South. It has a south-facing rear garden extending to approximately 105ft, offering rear vehicular access and potential for off-street parking and/or a mews development, subject to planning permission. Extending to 149sq m (1,604sq ft), the property has been well maintained but would benefit from modernisation throughout. Ber exempt

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

261 Collinswood
261 Collinswood

261 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€625,000, Kelly Bradshaw

This three-bedroom semidetached house has been upgraded and extended, and comes to the market in turnkey, modern condition. Measuring 102sq m (1,098sq ft), it features a bright kitchen/living/diningroom with a vaulted ceiling opening on to the back garden; it connects to a livingroom to the front. It has a driveway to the front and overlooks a communal green. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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