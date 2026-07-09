Five homes from €625,000 on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow

141 St Columbanus Road, Dundrum, Dublin 14

€675,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom midterrace home was fully renovated in 2019 and is in a fresh, modern condition. Extending to 77sq m (829sq ft), it features an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear of the ground floor with vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to the back garden, which has a sunken patio and a lawn. A versatile home office/possible third bedroom is at the front of the house with two bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Kelston Park

8 Kelston Park, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.795 million, DNG

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has an ample southwest-facing back garden. Extending to 230sq m (2,476sq ft), the home, constructed by Park Developments, has three ground-floor reception rooms as well as a kitchen/breakfast room with a living space.

The five bedrooms are upstairs, two of which are en suite. The main bedroom sits to the front of the property with a Juliet balcony. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

8 Glen View

8 Glen View, Kilgarron Hill, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

€1.325 million, Daphne Kaye

This four-bedroom detached house sits in a quiet enclave within walking distance from Enniskerry village. It features a double-fronted facade and a 24m-long, southwest-facing landscaped back garden. Extending to 210sq m (2,260sq ft), it features light-filled interiors including a spacious livingroom, a family room, a kitchen/diningroom, a toilet and a utility on the ground floor with two en suite bedrooms, two further bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at daphnekayeandassociates.ie

66 Kenilworth Square South

66 Kenilworth Square South, Rathgar, Dublin 6

€1.6 million, Mullery O’Gara

This four-bedroom semidetached Victorian residence occupies a prime position on Kenilworth Square South. It has a south-facing rear garden extending to approximately 105ft, offering rear vehicular access and potential for off-street parking and/or a mews development, subject to planning permission. Extending to 149sq m (1,604sq ft), the property has been well maintained but would benefit from modernisation throughout. Ber exempt

On view: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

261 Collinswood

261 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€625,000, Kelly Bradshaw

This three-bedroom semidetached house has been upgraded and extended, and comes to the market in turnkey, modern condition. Measuring 102sq m (1,098sq ft), it features a bright kitchen/living/diningroom with a vaulted ceiling opening on to the back garden; it connects to a livingroom to the front. It has a driveway to the front and overlooks a communal green. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie