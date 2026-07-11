Live GAA updates: Down face Wicklow in Tailteann Cup final

Fixtures

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Louth v Mayo, 6pm

Tailteann Cup final: Down v Wicklow, 3.30pm

9 Mins: A poor wide by Eamon Brown and a good kickout by Mark Jackson gives Wicklow some respite. This attack needs to be a lot more dangerous, but instead there’s an awful kick pass that presents it back to Down. Down 0-5 Wicklow 0-0

7 Mins: A really speculative effort from Kevin Quinn drops well short. At the other end Micheál Rooney looks like he was aiming for a long ball, but it floats all the way over for two. So the wind must be going towards the Canal End. Down 0-5 Wicklow 0-0

6 Mins: Down are winning the Wicklow kickout right now, and it results in another score for the Ulster men; Daniel Guinness on the scoreboard. Dean Healy sees yellow for a high tackle. Down 0-3 Wicklow 0-0

4 Mins: Down should have had a goal there from Pat Havern, but his effort is blazed over. That came from a terrible pick up and a quick solo and go. Bit of a nervy start for both teams, with Down coughing up the ball easily, and then Wicklow handing it right back, letting Ceilium Doherty get a score. Down 0-2 Wicklow 0-0

2 Mins: We’re off and running in the Tailteann Cup final. Down have the first attack, but Wicklow do well to win it back. Wicklow hold the ball for a while, but then overcarry and Down have it back. Nothing major so far. Down 0-0 Wicklow 0-0

One of the major things going for Wicklow though, is their manager Oisín McConville, who has a seriously impressive record in finals both as a player and manager. He told Ian O’Riordan that he’s been encouraging his charges to enjoy the occassion, without being distracted by it.

[Oisín McConville wants Wicklow to embrace Tailteann Cup final’s big-day atmosphere]

Okay, let’s focus in on the Tailteann Cup now, with only ten minutes til throw-in. Here’s my preview for the final now, as two teams in very different places meet, in Down and Wicklow. With Down in Division 2 next year, while Wicklow will start on the bottom rung, you’d have to think the Ulster side’s to lose today.

[Wicklow’s progress has been rapid, but Down challenge might be too soon in Tailteann Cup final]

It’s been a funny few years for Louth in managerial terms, with Mickey Harte, Ger Brennan and Gavin Devlin all being appointed in rapid succession, but somehow each has advanced the team to new heights. Malachy Clerkin charts that journey.

[Gavin Devlin’s long road from Mickey Harte’s lieutenant to Louth leader]

From just up the road in Monaghan, Conor McManus’s view is that Louth’s appearance in the last four of the All-Ireland should not be a shock to anyone. He documents their steady rise to reach their first semi in nearly 70 years.

[Conor McManus: Building steadily and tactically brave, Louth’s progress has been no shock]

Malachy Clerkin sets the scene for a wonderful weekend in GAA HQ. In one semi-final, the greatest rivalry in football is renewed, while in the other you have a true 50:50 contest.

[Malachy Clerkin: Heady times for football as Croke Park sells out for All-Ireland semi-finals]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Tailteann Cup final and the first of football’s All-Ireland semi-finals. We’re right at the business end of things now and it’s going to be a huge day in a sold out Croke Park.

First off, we’ll have the Tailteann Cup final between Down and Wicklow. Down enter the game as big favourites, having already won this tournament in 2024, while Wicklow upset Offaly to reach the final. That one throws in in just under an hour, at 3.30pm.

Then it’s the big one, Louth’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 1957, as they take on a young and exciting Mayo side. While Louth appear to be peaking after several years of building up, Andy Moran’s side have reached this stage early on into their development. Neither side would have been expected to make it this far, so it’s a massive opportunity for both. Throw-in is at 6pm.