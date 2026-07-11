World Cup

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

Adams featured in all three of his country’s group matches at the World Cup

South Africa's midfielder Jayden Adams against Mexico. Photograph: Cark De Souza/AFP via Getty
South Africa's midfielder Jayden Adams against Mexico. Photograph: Cark De Souza/AFP via Getty
Sat Jul 11 2026 - 17:422 MIN READ

South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died, a government minister has confirmed.

The 25-year-old featured in all three of his country’s group matches at the World Cup last month.

Adams, who played his club football for Pretoria side Mamelodi Sundowns, was an unused substitute as South Africa exited the tournament in a last-32 defeat to co-hosts Canada on June 28th.

Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, said in a statement reported by a number of news outlets: “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learned of the passing of Jayden Adams.

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“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

Adams played in South Africa’s games against Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea. The game against the Czech Republic came the day after his grandmother Marianna died.

His players’ union said, “death has cruelly stolen one of our own”.

A statement added: “The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, team-mates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.

“South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.”

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