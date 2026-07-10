Riverside retreat straight out of a fairy tale on the Nore in Co Kilkenny

Address : Teddington Cottage, Woodstock, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny Price : €700,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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The owners of Teddington Cottage say they rescued “a fragile classic” from the brink of dereliction when they bought the property in 1984. More than four decades later, the house stands as proof that careful restoration can outlast even the grandest estates.

Dating from about 1790, the cottage was built as part of the Woodstock Demesne and has managed to survive and thrive long after the estate’s big house: Woodstock House was destroyed in the first week of the Irish Civil War in 1922 by anti-Treaty forces to prevent the Free State from using it as a garrison.

Teddington sits on 1.8 acres of woodland, gardens and river frontage on the Nore and the mature landscape of the old demesne all around it. The property is accessed through the original Woodstock gates before disappearing behind a canopy of beech, oak, ash, laurel and pine trees that shield it almost completely from the outside world.

Living in Dublin at the time, the owners wanted somewhere their children could escape to and experience country life and enjoy a sense of freedom. Over the years, they restored the cottage gradually, allowing the house to evolve without losing the qualities that first drew them to it.

In 2001, the property underwent a more comprehensive renovation that transformed its original two-up, two-down layout into a home better suited to modern living. The front of the cottage was largely left untouched, with the original sittingroom retained and the second reception room converted into a bedroom. To the rear, a two-storey extension introduced an open-plan kitchen, living and dining space topped by a mezzanine.

The owner, who had been chairman of the Crafts Council of Ireland, was keen to use as many local builders and craftspeople as possible throughout the project. Light fittings were designed and fitted, furniture was made to sit into certain spaces and there was even a dinner service crafted and gifted to the owners at the time.

Now extending to 195sq m (2,099sq ft) and on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €700,000, the house remains every bit the cosy cottage despite its increased footprint and addition of a few modern comforts. The owners wanted to create a house that felt like a home but one that didn’t need constant attention as they would be coming and going.

“The house is a joy to live in. It’s very easy to heat and look after. It’s all designed to be minimum effort, maximum return,” says the owner, proudly.

The C-rated home is laid out over two floors, with the newer living spaces benefiting from underfloor heating. Wraparound triple-glazed windows draw the surrounding woodland into the house, providing front-row seats to the ever-changing landscape, with a wood-burning stove adding to the atmosphere on cold evenings.

Open living space

Kitchen

Bedroom

The double-height kitchen with timber beams overhead features Kilkenny limestone worktops and handcrafted wooden units. The dining area is beneath the mezzanine balcony in the form of a built-in seating area with a church-style bench. At the front of the house, the original sittingroom has remained resolutely traditional, with its fireplace and old-world design.

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There are three bedrooms – one on the ground floor and two upstairs. The principal bedroom opens on to a balcony overlooking the grounds, while the second first-floor bedroom has kept part of the original exposed stone wall. All three bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.

Practical features such as a utility or mud room and an additional storage room were included to make country living as straightforward as possible.

Outside, a path leads down through the grounds to the river’s edge, where a seating area became a favourite spot. From there, the owners could wave and chat to passing kayakers while enjoying what they describe as a daily nature show.

Although the decision to sell has not been an easy one, the family says health and personal circumstances have made it the right time to move on. They are devastated to let the house go but sincerely hope a young family will come along and have years of joy in what they describe as an “utterly unique, utterly idyllic, utterly tranquil” country home.

Aerial view

Exterior

Patio