Look inside: New upscale homes overlooking the estuary in Kinsale

Address : Estuary Ridge, Kinsale, Co Cork Price : €950,000 Agent : Savills New Homes and Sheehy Brothers Estat Agents

View this property on MyHome.ie

Kinsale’s residential market is one of the strongest in the country and has continued to attract high-value sales over the past 18 months. Among last year’s notable deals were Currahoo House, which sold for €2.5 million, reportedly to an American buyer, as well as Sandycove Cottage, which sold for €2.82 million.

This year also saw a strong start for the west Cork seaside town, the Property Price Register shows. Trade Winds in the Scilly area sold for €4.915 million in April, while Sprayfield Cottage, a single-storey Georgian home on 40 acres of coastal land, sold for €3,176,500 in February.

It’s not an easy place to buy into, so prospective buyers looking to gain a foothold in the area may have their interest piqued by the launch of Estuary Ridge, Park Developments’ first scheme in Cork. The development occupies an elevated site overlooking the estuary in Kinsale and comprises nine detached houses.

The scheme includes one three-bedroom bungalow, one four-bedroom bungalow and seven detached two-storey houses. All are A-rated and have private gardens and individual gated driveways.

Park Developments says the setting influenced the design of the houses.

“We were delighted to work with O’Mahony Pike Architects and Ash Wilson Design, ensuring our attention to detail and commitment to quality is evident throughout these high-specification detached houses. The coastal setting has influenced the standard finishes, adding a distinctive character to the homes.”

Exterior of four-bed

Open-plan kitchen

Kitchen

Park Developments has been building homes for 64 years, with developments including Brennanstown Wood and Glencairn Gate in Dublin 18. Estuary Ridge may be the company’s first development in Cork, but it won’t be their last, with work due to begin shortly on a second scheme in Kinsale.

The houses at Estuary Ridge are being launched today, Thursday, July 9th, and tomorrow, Friday, July 10th. Construction is in its final stages, and purchasers are expected to be able to move in by the end of the year. A four-bedroom showhouse, styled by Ash Wilson, is available for private viewings, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to see the finishes and layout before the homes are completed.

The properties vary in size and layout and are for sale through joint agents Savills New Homes and Sheehy Brothers Estate Agents. The three-bedroom bungalow, the Mooring, extends to 131sq m (1,410sq ft) and is priced at €950,000. The Buoy, a four-bedroom bungalow measuring 129sq m (1,390sq ft), is priced at €975,000.

The four-bedroom, two-storey house types, the Bowline and the Halyard, range in size from 189sq m (2,030sq ft) to 206sq m (2,210sq ft) and are priced from €1.225 million to €1.275 million.

Dining area

Living area

Bedroom

Each house has an open-plan kitchen and diningroom with a separate livingroom. The only house type without a study is the four-bedroom bungalow.

All homes are A-rated and come with a bespoke kitchen by Savvy Kitchens with Venux stone countertops and integrated Bosch appliances. Bathrooms feature ceramic and porcelain floor and wall tiles, with Laufen sanitaryware and Merlyn shower doors as standard.

Walls, ceilings and woodwork are painted in neutral shades throughout, while attic spaces can be accessed by a pre-fitted pull-down ladder.

The A rating has been achieved through underfloor heating, thermostatically controlled radiators, high levels of insulation and airtightness, along with mechanical ventilation systems and Daikin air-to-water heat pumps for heating and hot water.

Estuary Ridge is laid out in two rows on a quiet road close to Harbour Heights on the outskirts of Kinsale. It is about five minutes from the town centre and about 35 minutes from Cork city.

Kinsale harbour

Kinsale town

Kinsale town is a tourism hotspot, but it has managed to retain its charm and is home to many local businesses. Food is its biggest attraction, with its annual festival pulling in visitors from all over the world. The small town packs a big punch with restaurants such as Michelin-starred Bastion, Michelin-listed Rare at the Blue Haven and Saint Francis Provisions, where the Michelin link continues with owner and manager Barbara Nealon receiving the service award this year for “personifying Ireland’s famously warm hospitality”. And to top it all off, the town got a new cocktail bar last month in the form of All Apologies on Pier Road.

Away from its restaurant scene, the town has retained a strong independent retail offering, with artisan cafes, galleries and shops lining its narrow streets. For residents, the combination of a working harbour, established local businesses and access to beautiful beaches means Kinsale remains a highly desirable place to live.