Ireland v Japan live updates: Chance for Irish breakthroughs against Brave Blossoms

Nations Championship, Round 2: Japan v Ireland, 11.10am Irish time

Here’s the Japan team. Of course, they beat Italy last time out in Tokyo.

Keep an eye out for Ryunosuke Ito at 10, he’s a real livewire. Warner Dearns at lock is another of their stronger players - he recently turned down an approach from New Zealand to switch his international allegiance!

Michael Leitch, one of the heroes from the South Africa win at the 2015 World Cup that put Japanese rugby on the map, is still going. He’s on the bench today.

One day to go 🔥



Here’s the matchday squad for the Brave Blossoms’ Nations Championship 2026 clash against Ireland tomorrow 👊



📆 Saturday, 11 July 19:10

🏟️ McDonald Jones Stadium



Catch the action live on WOWOW Prime, On Demand, JSports 1 and JSports On Demand 🍿👀#IREvJPN pic.twitter.com/G4AT3GEsOH — Japan Rugby (@JRFURugby) July 10, 2026

Starting with the Irish team, there are changes aplenty. Those who continually call on Andy Farrell to freshen things up have been satiated.

There are four uncapped players set to debut. Connacht’s Sean Jansen is at number eight while Billy Bohan, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward alre all on the bench.

Ciarán Frawley and Craig Casey form a new look halfback combination, while Robbie Henshaw replaces Gary Ringrose at 13. Jamie Osborne is back at fullback as Hugo Keenan gets the week off, Jacob Stockdale coming in at wing to complete the backthree alongside Jimmy O’Brien.

Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier all get a breather, allowing Rónan Kelleher, Tom Clarkson, Tadhg Beirne and Nick Timoney all a start.

Notably, the provincial breakdown of the squad reads different to what we’re used to. Leinster and Ulster lead the way with eight players apiece, Connacht have five while there are just two Munstermen.

A sign of the times?

Our team to face Japan in Newcastle. 👊 pic.twitter.com/9T1CluJPnm — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 9, 2026

Good morrow Irish Times readers and welcome back to our live rugby coverage.

Japan vs Ireland in Newcastle, New South Wales.

A familiar opponent in Eddie Jones, the Japanese boss, in a new location north of Sydney. Ireland also recently played Japan, beating them 41-10 in Dublin back before Christmas.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the day’s action. Kick-off is just about two hours away, we’ll build up to the start of the match right here.