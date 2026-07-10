What will €1.75m buy in Portugal, Italy, the US, France and Cork?

Italy: Puglia

This villa in the town of Monopoli in Puglia, southern Italy, is more like a small compound than a single property. It was recently renovated and consists of various traditional buildings connected by clever landscaping. The total floor area is 300sq m (3,229sq ft) and the outdoor area is about 1.5 acres. There are seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, indoor and outdoor kitchens and separate living areas. At the centre of the buildings is an infinity pool with views of the countryside.

Ballyorban, Monkstown, Co Cork

Cork: Ballyorban

This five-bedroom family home on 0.9 acres of landscaped grounds has a floor area of 418sq m (4,500sq ft). The accommodation in the B3-rated house is extensive. Set out over two storeys, there is a hall, livingroom, kitchen, diningroom, family room, conservatory, office and en suite bedroom on the ground floor. There are four more bedrooms upstairs and access to the attic. A detached garage is set up as a gym, and there is a large patio area to the side of the house.

Price: €1.75 million

€1.75 million Agent: Casey & Kingston

Portugal: Lagos

Portugal: Lagos

Built in 2010, this villa is 15 minutes from both Lagos and Praia da Luz. The interiors are bright and airy with an open-plan living and dining area beside a fully equipped kitchen. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor, and upstairs the attic space has been converted to create two more bedroom suites. Many rooms in the house open out to terraces that surround a swimming pool. There is an outdoor kitchen and a private football pitch as well as a garage and four-car carport at the front of the property.

USA: Palm Beach

The US: Florida

Palm Beach has always been synonymous with immense wealth and prestige. This two-bedroom townhouse in the south end of Delray is an opportunity to buy into that lifestyle. Fully furnished, the property sits on the seafront with 30 residences on this stretch of the beach. There is a fully fitted kitchen, livingroom, two large bedroom suites with balconies and a ground floor patio. The property comes with a dedicated parking space and additional guest parking. Residents at the development have private beach access, a shared pool with a sun deck and barbecue area.

France: Cote d`Azur

France: Cote d`Azur

Beside the village of La Colle-sur-Loup in Provence-Alps-Cote d`Azur is this beautiful stone villa on 5.4 acres of gardens with olive groves and ancient trees. Inside the house, the 196sq m (2,110sq ft) of living space has been restored. Old walls, stone staircases and an original bread oven are the stars of the show. Rooms in the main house include a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is an independent studio beside the house with a sleeping area on the mezzanine and a swimming pool at the centre of the gardens.