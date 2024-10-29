Turnkey four-bed with big back garden in Wicklow for €1.035m

Address : 6 Priory Court, Priory Road, Archers Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €1,035,000 Agent : DNG

Priory Court, a small development of just nine houses, is located adjacent to the Archers Wood scheme at the edge of Delgany village in Co Wicklow. Located on the much-sought-after Priory Road, the Cairn Homes development was sold off in 2022, appealing to city dwellers looking for a better work-life balance.

The current owners say they had gone sale agreed on another property, but as the vendor changed their minds, they were left high and dry without a home so purchased number 6 as a stop gap.

Now having found their dream home with more land in the countryside, they have placed number 6 on the market through DNG, seeking €1.035 million.

Purchased as “a shell”, the owners engaged Mulvey Flooring in Dundrum to install solid-wood flooring on the ground floor: herringbone oak parquet now runs through the hall and rooms to the front, while the large kitchen/diningroom and informal living area to the rear have solid-oak in plank form. They also floored the attic, which allows lots of storage.

Accessed from the side via a private entrance, its 174sq m (1,883sq ft) of floor space is like new, such is its turnkey condition, and all new owners will have to do is unpack their suitcases.

Flanking each side of the front hall are two rooms with high ceilings: a study – also used as a fourth bedroom – and a bright, well-appointed livingroom, which has a feature bay window. Here local joiners Adam Foster Cabinetry created floor-to-ceiling units to house the television. Offering lots of storage, thus allowing the room to be clutter-free, it has subtle lighting within, as does a bespoke unit in the study, which has darker wood to suit its moody tobacco coloured walls.

To the rear is the hub of this four-bedroom family home; the open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom. Extending the full width of the property, the space is flooded with light thanks to lots of glazing, including a double-width patio. With ample storage, the kitchen has quartz countertops with informal dining on a central island, while an adjacent utility room and cloakroom offer further storage.

Along with a shower room on the ground floor, two bathrooms lie upstairs; a fine sized family bathroom and an en suite for the principal bedroom, which also has the benefit of a walk in wardrobe.

Outside, there’s parking for two cars – further enhanced by an electric charging point – while the rear garden is one of the largest within the development according to brochure notes. Fully fenced and mainly laid out with lawn and flagstone patio, it offers lots of potential to green fingered enthusiasts.

With high levels of insulation, a heat pump and double glazed windows, it has an A2 Ber.

Its location, just a kilometre to the village of Delgany, is also convenient to Greystones, which has a wealth of amenities including the Dart station. For swims, the beach is about a four-minute drive away, while 15 minutes by car will have you on a range of mountain walks in the area.