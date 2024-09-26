Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Galway and Wexford

2 Gosworth Court, Castlepark Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€1.5m, Knight Frank

Detached five-bed house extending to 201sq m (2,179sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property, which has a southerly aspect, is close to the villages of Sandycove, Glasthule and Dalkey with a selection of schools and amenities such as the Forty Foot, tennis clubs, a number of yacht clubs and transportation links nearby. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at knightfrank.ie

7 Orwell Court, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€520,000, Beirne & Wise

Two-bed penthouse apartment extending to 81sq m (872sq ft). Set in a small-scale development of 16 units, the apartment – which has been upgraded in recent years – has a southerly aspect from its balcony and uninterrupted views of the Dublin Mountains. Situated close to Churchtown and Rathgar, the unit lies within well-maintained communal grounds. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

18 Rathmichael Manor, Loughlinstown, Dublin 18

€595,000, McMahon O’Connor Residential

Three-bed semidetached house extending to 90sq m (969sq ft). Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has a floored attic and a garage which could be converted, subject to planning permission. It has access to a walkway from Loughlinstown roundabout to the Luas at Brides Glen or Cherrywood. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at mcmahonoconnor.ie

Ballymurragh, Wells, Gorey, Co Wexford

€625,000, Quinn Property

Detached four-bed house extending to 248sq m (2,668sq ft). Situated close to Ballyedmond, Monamolin and Kilmuckridge, the property, which is close to a number of beaches, lies behind electric gates on mature gardens. Dating from 2006, the house has three reception rooms and four bathrooms and is set over three floors. The top floor has two rooms, one of which has been converted to a chill-out area. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at quinnproperty.ie

Slieveroe, Athenry, Co Galway

€445,000, Property Partners Gill & Glynn

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 176sq m (1,894sq ft). Dating from 2005, the property, which has split-level interiors, is in turnkey condition and sits on a half-acre site. It is four kilometres from Athenry Town and half an hour’s drive from Galway city centre. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at propertypartners.ie